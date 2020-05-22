Morning Briefing: Friday, May 22, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It looks like we’re going to begin a fairly long stretch of dry conditions with Friday’s forecast calling for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain, a high of 61, low of 41 and winds out of the west at 9 mph.
Annexations decision: The Oregon Court of Appeals in a May 13 ruling rejected a challenge from Philomath, Corvallis and the League of Oregon Cities to a 2016 state law that limited cities’ ability to forward annexation issues to the voters. Click here to read the story.
Wildlife crimes: A Philomath man accused of multiple wildlife crimes, the Oregon State Police reported, including the unlawful taking or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear and cougar. Click here to read the story.
Crash kills 2: A 63-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were killed Thursday morning when the pickup they were driving in crashed off Highway 180 near Eddyville and came to rest upside down in the Yaquina River. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: With things starting to open up again, when will the school district unlock the gate to the new tennis courts and allow folks to walk the track again? AD Tony Matta provided an answer. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
In case you missed it: The Philomath Fallen: Stories of eight veterans killed in action. ... Editor’s column on banners for graduating seniors. ... Newspaper’s choices for all-decade teams in football. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Friday night lights. ... School district’s finance director comments on current status. ... Philomath librarian writes guest column. ... City budget committee members shares viewpoint. ... City councilor offers apology in letter to the editor. ... Brad’s Blog on hitting a goal with the free meals at CPS. ... Public Safety. ... Obituary for Lillie May Hood. ... Weather and river levels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!