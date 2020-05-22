Morning Briefing: Friday, May 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It looks like we’re going to begin a fairly long stretch of dry conditions with Friday’s forecast calling for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain, a high of 61, low of 41 and winds out of the west at 9 mph.

Annexations decision: The Oregon Court of Appeals in a May 13 ruling rejected a challenge from Philomath, Corvallis and the League of Oregon Cities to a 2016 state law that limited cities’ ability to forward annexation issues to the voters. Click here to read the story.

Wildlife crimes: A Philomath man accused of multiple wildlife crimes, the Oregon State Police reported, including the unlawful taking or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear and cougar. Click here to read the story.