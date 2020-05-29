Morning Briefing: Friday, May 29, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the north northwest at 11 mph. Coming up Saturday, it’ll cool off to a high around 60 with rain before another dry stretch arrives.
Loud music arrest: A Philomath man who allegedly refused to turn down loud music and forced local police to obtain a search warrant to resolve the situation faces disorderly conduct and improper use of 911 charges. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: The school district won’t be looking at reopening on-campus athletic facilities until after graduation, which is June 20. More information is expected to come down from the OSAA on precautions and restrictions as many counties in the state move into Phase 2. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
Brad’s Blog: The Oregon Department of Agriculture has provided masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to farm workers, including those working in our area. Green Gable Farms was among those picking up supplies this week at a distribution site. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Dean’s list: Philomath High graduate Kenan Conner earned a spot on the University of Utah’s spring dean’s list. Click here to read the story.
Funds awarded: The Corvallis City Council signed off Thursday night on $348,000 in awards to social service agencies. Two Philomath organizations were among those to receive funds. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today on baseball coach’s tentative summer plans. ... Brad’s Blog on a Philomath college student named as the recipient of a scholarship. ... Benton County’s unemployment numbers. ... State’s finances look dim with challenging fire season expected.
