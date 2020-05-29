Morning Briefing: Friday, May 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the north northwest at 11 mph. Coming up Saturday, it’ll cool off to a high around 60 with rain before another dry stretch arrives.

Loud music arrest: A Philomath man who allegedly refused to turn down loud music and forced local police to obtain a search warrant to resolve the situation faces disorderly conduct and improper use of 911 charges. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: The school district won’t be looking at reopening on-campus athletic facilities until after graduation, which is June 20. More information is expected to come down from the OSAA on precautions and restrictions as many counties in the state move into Phase 2. Click here to read today’s sports blog.