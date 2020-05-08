Morning Briefing: Friday, May 8, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The Philomath forecast calls for sunny conditions with a daytime high of 85, overnight low of 53 and 0% chance of rain.
Three-phase approach: A plan to reopen Oregon’s businesses and allow social gatherings will rely on a three-phase approach, with major decisions being made at the county level, depending on local health conditions. On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials cautioned that current measures regarding physical distancing and hygiene likely will remain in place for months to come, as some retailers in rural counties prepare to enter the first phase of reopening for in-person activities by Friday, May 15. Click here to read the story.
Plan for reopening: Benton County officials hope to be able to at least partially “re-open” the county in two weeks. Officials still have to forward their plan to the state, but those speaking at a Thursday video briefing are sounding cautiously optimistic. Click here to read the story.
Mid-valley flyovers: Oregon Air National Guard fighter jets will take to the skies on Friday to honor health care providers, first responders and other essential workers in the battle against COVID-19. One of the flyovers is scheduled for 9:52 a.m. at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Click here for the story.
Small business loans: The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office started an emergency loan fund and will bring $150,000 to businesses in need beginning this month. The program began taking applications yesterday and continue until next Friday. Funding will be allocated through a lottery system at the end of the month. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: A couple of trophies arrived in the mail recently at Philomath High School — boys and girls basketball trophies that I’m sure will be going on display in one of the hallway display cases. The trophies are cool, but still doesn’t replace the empty feeling of what could’ve been. To read today’s sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
In case you missed it: Gary Plant earns Doctor of the Year honor. ... All-decade boys soccer. ... David Dunham’s education column. ... Fire & Rescue response on 2 fires. ... Benton County commissioners race. ... Public Safety log. ... From the Past. ... New newspaper publisher. ... TP fairies in Philomath. ... Smelser sentencing. ... OSU honor roll.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!