Morning Briefing: Friday, May 8, 2020

Mid-valley flyovers: Oregon Air National Guard fighter jets will take to the skies on Friday to honor health care providers, first responders and other essential workers in the battle against COVID-19. One of the flyovers is scheduled for 9:52 a.m. at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Click here for the story.

Small business loans: The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office started an emergency loan fund and will bring $150,000 to businesses in need beginning this month. The program began taking applications yesterday and continue until next Friday. Funding will be allocated through a lottery system at the end of the month. Click here to read the story.