Morning Briefing: Monday, April 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast calls for sunny skies with a daytime high of 66 and overnight low of 38. The chance of rain is at 0% with winds out of the north northeast at 9 mph and 38% humidity.

Drive-in Easter: Easter messages were shared and music was played before a sizable audience Sunday during a drive-in service in Philomath. Those in attendance remained in their vehicles to be able to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For a photo gallery, click here.

A spring to forget: Coaches were hanging on to the slim hope that spring sports would be played in some type of abbreviated format but it was not to be with the OSAA’s announcement that the seasons had been canceled. Here’s a reaction from Philomath’s baseball, softball, track and field and tennis coaches. Click here to read the story.