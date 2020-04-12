Morning Briefing: Monday, April 13, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls for sunny skies with a daytime high of 66 and overnight low of 38. The chance of rain is at 0% with winds out of the north northeast at 9 mph and 38% humidity.
Drive-in Easter: Easter messages were shared and music was played before a sizable audience Sunday during a drive-in service in Philomath. Those in attendance remained in their vehicles to be able to adhere to social distancing guidelines. For a photo gallery, click here.
A spring to forget: Coaches were hanging on to the slim hope that spring sports would be played in some type of abbreviated format but it was not to be with the OSAA’s announcement that the seasons had been canceled. Here’s a reaction from Philomath’s baseball, softball, track and field and tennis coaches. Click here to read the story.
Staying afloat: Joe Noble, one of the community’s youngest business owners, is among those trying to survive the economic challenges of a worldwide pandemic. Noble is just one example of a business hoping to have a business when restrictions are lifted. Click here to read the story.
Video partners: The Philomath Police Department announced its effort to establish a video-sharing program that would allow participants to quickly provide home or business security footage to serve as a tool in fighting crime. Click here to read the story.
Today’s Public Meetings: The Philomath City Council plans to meet tonight through videoconferencing. Agenda items include discussions on the Timber Estates sewer line, union contracts and salary schedules, and an agreement with the school district involving the new tennis courts. For information on the meeting with a link to the agenda, click here.
All-state basketball: Sage Kramer, Emma Pankalla and Mia Rust for the girls and Michael Lundy for the boys were recognized as all-state basketball selections. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: Learning at home will have its challenges. For students that traditionally struggle with learning even in a classroom setting, finding success will be even tougher. It’s among the biggest concerns for school officials as distance learning begins. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
In case you missed it: Local schools, parents and teachers prepare for distance learning’s launch. ... Warriors Today sports blog on PHS joining the Friday night lights movement. ... Brad’s Blog on people that disrupted a city videoconference meeting last week. ... The Corvallis Clinic is seeking handmade masks after filter donations from Hendrix Heating and Air Conditioning.
