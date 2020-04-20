Morning Briefing: Monday, April 20, 2020

Monday meeting: Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. today through videoconferencing. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook (click here for a link to the page). The agenda includes updates on the status of Philomath High’s graduation, distance learning and summer school. Click here to read a meeting preview.

Hard to say goodbye: Jack Richard Pimm was the kind of man who loved family and community gatherings — the bigger, the better. But Thursday, the 71-year-old Pimm was buried at Oakville Cemetery with only his family present, and most of them were seated in cars, not standing around their father and grandfather’s casket. He is one of many Oregonians — and countless others around the world — whose last rites are being tailored to the dictates of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the story.