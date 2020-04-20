Morning Briefing: Monday, April 20, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The Monday forecast shows mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 and low of 42 with a 10% chance of rain, winds out of the north northwest at 10 mph and 67% humidity.
Class of 2020: A handful of seniors turned out for the #BeTheLight movement, which Philomath High first participated in the previous Friday. Several campuses across the state have jumped on board to turn on their stadium lights as a gesture to the seniors that have seen the last few months of their high school experience vanish. Click here to read the story.
Legislative fellowship: Rep. Dan Rayfield will again host a Willamette Valley Legislative Fellowship program again this year. The paid, 11-week program is designed to provide local college and high school students with opportunities to gain both campaign and policy experience. Click here to read the story and learn how to apply.
Monday meeting: Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. today through videoconferencing. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook (click here for a link to the page). The agenda includes updates on the status of Philomath High’s graduation, distance learning and summer school. Click here to read a meeting preview.
Hard to say goodbye: Jack Richard Pimm was the kind of man who loved family and community gatherings — the bigger, the better. But Thursday, the 71-year-old Pimm was buried at Oakville Cemetery with only his family present, and most of them were seated in cars, not standing around their father and grandfather’s casket. He is one of many Oregonians — and countless others around the world — whose last rites are being tailored to the dictates of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the story.
City’s online pay: The city of Philomath posted an item on its home webpage a few days ago about its online payment processor running slow. Xpress Bill Pay “is having intermittent slowness on the payment site. At times the site may be down completely. The best time to make payments online is early mornings or in the evenings.” The item also informs people that if they are unable to make their utility payment online, call 541-929-3501 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and it can be processed over the phone.
