Morning Briefing: Monday, June 1, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows sunny skies with a high of 71 and overnight low of 46 with a 10% chance of rain and winds out of the north at 6 mph.

Philomath’s reopening: As Philomath comes back to life after the pandemic restrictions and shutdowns, what can be expected in terms of the economy? The city manager believes Philomath has fared better in general than some other cities and the chamber director sees positive signs. Click here to read the story.

Public meetings: The city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. Click here to read more about what to expect.