Morning Briefing: Monday, June 1, 2020

Weather: Today’s forecast shows sunny skies with a high of 71 and overnight low of 46 with a 10% chance of rain and winds out of the north at 6 mph.
Philomath’s reopening: As Philomath comes back to life after the pandemic restrictions and shutdowns, what can be expected in terms of the economy? The city manager believes Philomath has fared better in general than some other cities and the chamber director sees positive signs. Click here to read the story.
Public meetings: The city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday through videoconferencing. Click here to read more about what to expect.
Director fired: Gov. Kate Brown asked for and received the resignation of Kay Erickson, the head of the Oregon Employment Department, after long delays in delivering benefits to people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the story.
Latest figures: COVID-19 cases grew by only 8% in Oregon for the second straight week. On Sunday, there were no new cases reported in Benton County, which remains at 55 cases and five deaths. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Brad’s Blog on Fran and Carroll Gerding’s 71st wedding anniversary. ... Warriors Today sports blog on high school programs getting going again. ... Do-it-yourself projects have been on the uptick during the pandemic. ... Lawmakers urge Employment Department officials to do better with unemployment claims.
