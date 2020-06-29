Morning Briefing: Monday, June 29, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with a high of 73 and winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late, low of 54.

Youth sports: The Philomath Youth Activities Club remains inactive through the summer and that includes no baseball or softball. Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack explains the decision and hopes that things will move forward into a more normal fall. Click here to read the story.

Brad’s Blog: The Millpond Crossing housing development north of Chapel Drive and west of South 15th Street is close to moving forward into Phase 2 construction, City Manager Chris Workman said. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.