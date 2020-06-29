Morning Briefing: Monday, June 29, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls for a partly cloudy day with a high of 73 and winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies early then increasing clouds with showers late, low of 54.
Youth sports: The Philomath Youth Activities Club remains inactive through the summer and that includes no baseball or softball. Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack explains the decision and hopes that things will move forward into a more normal fall. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: The Millpond Crossing housing development north of Chapel Drive and west of South 15th Street is close to moving forward into Phase 2 construction, City Manager Chris Workman said. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Public meetings: The city’s Planning Commission and the Philomath School Board both have meetings scheduled for this evening. Click here for a rundown of what to expect on their meeting agendas.
In case you missed it: Health issue leads to school superintendent’s resignation. ... Tennis court ribbon-cutting photo gallery. ... Warriors Today on taking up tennis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!