Morning Briefing: Monday, March 30, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls for more rain — a 70% chance — with a daytime high of 50 and nighttime low of 38 with winds out of the west southwest at 13 mph and 80% humidity.
Making masks: Local organizations and businesses, such as Softstar Shoes and Marys River Quilt Guild, have been sewing cloth masks to supplement supplies at health care facilities. Another example of the community stepping up. Click here to read the story.
Tennis courts: Surfacing and striping at the new Philomath tennis courts have been completed. Next up will be nets and wind screens, although the facility remains locked until such sites can open to the public. Click here to read the story.
COVID-19 update: Oregon reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including four new cases in Linn County. The state now has 548 cases, and the death toll from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained at 13 at 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Click here to read the story.
Today’s public meetings: Philomath School Board members plan to meet at 7 p.m. today utilizing online technology. The school district office’s conference room will not be open to the public for physical attendance but the board plans to stream the meeting on its Facebook page. Click here to read the agenda.
Death notice: Jenny Lee Whiteman, 88, of Philomath, died March 20, 2020. DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Warriors Today: Opportunities to recreate outside have been limited with the governor’s stay at home executive order with sports courts, playgrounds and skate parks among the sites that needed to close down. However, golfers have still been able to get out on the links. Click here to read the latest sports blog.
In case you missed it: Philomath’s first responders talk about precautions in place amid the coronavirus. ... School district’s teachers to reach out to parents, students. ... Saturday’s Warriors Today on Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.