Morning Briefing: Monday, March 16, 2020

Sick time: Interesting information out of the secretary of state and labor commissioner offices to remind employers about the law. First, all employees get sick time; those with 10-plus employees get paid time off (the accrual rate is 1 hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked). Also employees can use sick time to care for themselves, family members and for visits to medical professionals, and can also be used if your child's school is closed by order of a public official for a public health emergency, such as Gov. Brown’s current closure of all K-12 schools. Click on the link to see a poster that can be shared with employees.