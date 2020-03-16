Morning Briefing: Monday, March 16, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 57, low of 33, 10% chance of rain, winds out of the north northeast at 13 mph and 58% humidity.
School district, city updates: Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau and City Manager Chris Workman both provided updates over the weekend on COVID-19 precautions. Click here to read the story.
You have free articles remaining.
Cancellations and postponements: A list of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements can be found on our website. If you have any to add, please get in touch with me at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Click here to view the list.
County jails and the virus: Linn and Benton county jails are enhancing their inmate processing protocols in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. See the story at PhilomathExpress.com.
Sick time: Interesting information out of the secretary of state and labor commissioner offices to remind employers about the law. First, all employees get sick time; those with 10-plus employees get paid time off (the accrual rate is 1 hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked). Also employees can use sick time to care for themselves, family members and for visits to medical professionals, and can also be used if your child's school is closed by order of a public official for a public health emergency, such as Gov. Brown’s current closure of all K-12 schools. Click on the link to see a poster that can be shared with employees.
In case you missed it: Girls basketball team wanted to show rest of the state what it could do on the court. ... Boys basketball team worked hard to bring it all together at the right time. ... Shining Stars dance coach talks about the season’s cancellation. ... Death notice: Carol B. Smith. ... Warriors Today blog on softball team.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.