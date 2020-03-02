Morning Briefing: Monday, March 2, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Cloudy with a high of 51, low of 41, 20% chance of rain, wind out of the south at 6 mph and 84% humidity.
Battle of the Books: Philomath High’s Battle of the Books team finished runner-up at Saturday’s regional competition and qualifies for state. PHS hosted the event for the third straight year. Click here for a story about the state-qualifying PHS team.
Basketball Playoffs: Philomath High's playoff basketball game times are set with both the boys and girls to play host to Phoenix on Saturday. The girls will tip-off at 4:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at around 6 p.m. These are first-round games and the winners will move on to the 4A state tournament the following week at Forest Grove.
At the Library: Philomath Community Library will host an Evening Book Club get-together at 6:30 p.m. Participants can pick up a copy of the month’s book at the front desk.
You have free articles remaining.
County commissioners: The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Monday in its office at 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The commissioners will discuss current projects and nongovernmental issues with the sheriff and district attorney offices. Click here for a meeting agenda.
Spring sports: It’s the first day of full practices for high school spring sports teams in Oregon. The word out of track and field is Joe Fulton has 50-plus students coming out.
Women Build: Benton Habitat for Humanity plans to recognize National Women Build Week at The Woodlands construction site in Philomath March 12-14. In past years, Women Build events have helped the organization complete over 10 homes in Benton County. Volunteer shifts at the home construction site are available on those days from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Volunteer opportunities during Women Build week are also available at the ReStore workshop in west Corvallis. For information or to volunteer, call Jessica Spencer, volunteer manager, at 541-752-3354, ext. 316.
DEQ fine: The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently announced various civil penalties assessed in recent months around the state. The list includes Central Service Inc., which received a $3,150 fine for “failing to timely submit a checklist to DEQ after modifying an underground storage tank system located in Philomath.” In a Dec. 2 letter to the corporation, the DEQ provided the following details: “In May 2018, you replaced the piping connected to the underground storage tank at 1414 Main St. ... You did not submit the checklist until October 2019 even though that checklist was due within 30 days of completing the work.” The underground storage tank in question is at the Chevron station. Central Service Inc., had the opportunity, if it wished, to appeal the matter.
State wrestling: A report on Philomath High’s success at this year’s tournament was updated online yesterday with quotes from head coach Troy Woosley. The veteran coach is confident about the future of his program and believes the Warriors could be a top-5 contender next season. Click here for the story.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today blog published Sunday on girls basketball ... Sports photo gallery for Feb. 23-29. ... OSU fall honor roll includes 43 Philomath students. ... Brad’s Blog on middle school’s tea party. ... Frozen Jr. tea party photo gallery.
Save the date: March 7—Philomath Montessori Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 7—Summit Talent Show, 7 p.m. March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. March 14—Dime-A-Dip Dinner at Blodgett Elementary. April 4—Spring Poultry & Homesteading Faire (Benton County Fairgrounds), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.