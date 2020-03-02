Morning Briefing: Monday, March 2, 2020

Women Build: Benton Habitat for Humanity plans to recognize National Women Build Week at The Woodlands construction site in Philomath March 12-14. In past years, Women Build events have helped the organization complete over 10 homes in Benton County. Volunteer shifts at the home construction site are available on those days from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Volunteer opportunities during Women Build week are also available at the ReStore workshop in west Corvallis. For information or to volunteer, call Jessica Spencer, volunteer manager, at 541-752-3354, ext. 316.

DEQ fine: The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently announced various civil penalties assessed in recent months around the state. The list includes Central Service Inc., which received a $3,150 fine for “failing to timely submit a checklist to DEQ after modifying an underground storage tank system located in Philomath.” In a Dec. 2 letter to the corporation, the DEQ provided the following details: “In May 2018, you replaced the piping connected to the underground storage tank at 1414 Main St. ... You did not submit the checklist until October 2019 even though that checklist was due within 30 days of completing the work.” The underground storage tank in question is at the Chevron station. Central Service Inc., had the opportunity, if it wished, to appeal the matter.