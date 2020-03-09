Morning Briefing: Monday, March 9, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It’s looking like it might be a pretty nice day out there today. Sunny with high of 55, low tonight of 31 and a 10% chance of precipitation. Winds light at 3 mph out of the east northeast and humidity at 72%.

City Council: The council meets tonight at 7 at City Hall. Agenda includes review of three issues related to the 2020-21 fiscal year — General Fund fee, Capital Improvement Plan and utility rates. The council will also take a look at possibly declaring a seat vacant based on the attendance record of a member. Click here for the meeting agenda.

School Board: The board meets at 6 p.m. today for a work session at the school district office. Topics to be discussed include the district’s Student Investment Account submission review, Philomath Middle School math adoption, Chapel Drive sewer easement and licensed teacher renewals. Click here for a notice of the meeting.