Morning Briefing: Monday, March 9, 2020

Weather: It’s looking like it might be a pretty nice day out there today. Sunny with high of 55, low tonight of 31 and a 10% chance of precipitation. Winds light at 3 mph out of the east northeast and humidity at 72%.
City Council: The council meets tonight at 7 at City Hall. Agenda includes review of three issues related to the 2020-21 fiscal year — General Fund fee, Capital Improvement Plan and utility rates. The council will also take a look at possibly declaring a seat vacant based on the attendance record of a member. Click here for the meeting agenda.
School Board: The board meets at 6 p.m. today for a work session at the school district office. Topics to be discussed include the district’s Student Investment Account submission review, Philomath Middle School math adoption, Chapel Drive sewer easement and licensed teacher renewals. Click here for a notice of the meeting.
Lots of photos: A photo gallery is up featuring the PHS boys and girls basketball teams in their state playoff wins over Phoenix from Saturday night. A few photos of the dance team’s performance are also included. Click here to view the photo gallery.
Brad’s Blog: The “no cheering in the press box” rule is a way of life for newspaper folks who cover ballgames. How does the Philomath Express editor/reporter handle this type of standard rule? Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
First place: The PHS dance team took first place at Saturday’s competition down at Sheldon High in Eugene. The Warriors will now get ready for a big event in West Albany as a final tune-up before state. Click here to read the story.
Booster Club: The Philomath Booster Club plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the high school’s community conference room. Anyone interested is welcomed to attend. Click here to view the organization’s website.
PMS basketball: The seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball teams will be in action today at Yamhill-Carlton. Game times are scheduled for 4 p.m.
In case you missed it: PHS girls eliminate Phoenix to move on to 4A tournament. ... Philomath boys come through in final minutes for dramatic win. ... A motorist who was pulled over near Blodgett fights deputies, flees the scene and isn’t found until the next morning.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.