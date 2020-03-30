Morning Briefing: Monday, March 30, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast calls for more rain — a 70% chance — with a daytime high of 50 and nighttime low of 38 with winds out of the west southwest at 13 mph and 80% humidity.

Making masks: Local organizations and businesses, such as Softstar Shoes and Marys River Quilt Guild, have been sewing cloth masks to supplement supplies at health care facilities. Another example of the community stepping up. Click here to read the story.

Tennis courts: Surfacing and striping at the new Philomath tennis courts have been completed. Next up will be nets and wind screens, although the facility remains locked until such sites can open to the public. Click here to read the story.