Morning Briefing: Monday, May 11, 2020

Weather: Philomath’s Monday forecast shows a daytime high of 66, overnight low of 51 and a 50% chance of rain with wind out of the north northwest at 7 mph.
Dementia Warriors: Dementia is a very lonely disease — especially in those first days following a diagnosis. “I spent two years in a full depression over the diagnosis and it was two years before I even actually got to talk to another person with dementia,” Philomath resident Jerry Wylie, 67, said. “When I did, it was like a wilted rose and it just started blooming and it really hit me the importance of these support groups.” Click here to read a story on the Dementia Warriors.
Tennis standout: Philomath High tennis standout Colton Beckstead is headed to Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. It’s believed that he’s the first-ever student from PHS to earn a college scholarship in tennis. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: School district approves opening of Philomath Academy. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Corvallis Knights. ... Closer look at Gov. Brown’s guidelines on reopening. ... Brad’s Blog on an encyclopedia find in the PHS library.
