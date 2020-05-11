Morning Briefing: Monday, May 11, 2020

Dementia Warriors: Dementia is a very lonely disease — especially in those first days following a diagnosis. “I spent two years in a full depression over the diagnosis and it was two years before I even actually got to talk to another person with dementia,” Philomath resident Jerry Wylie, 67, said. “When I did, it was like a wilted rose and it just started blooming and it really hit me the importance of these support groups.” Click here to read a story on the Dementia Warriors.