Morning Briefing: Monday, May 18, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s Philomath forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers with a daytime high of 60 and nighttime low of 48 with winds out of the west northwest at 9 mph.

City budget: The Philomath Budget Committee approved of the proposed 2020-21 budget and moved it forward to the City Council where the public will be able to comment for a hearing. Click here to read the story.

Road closures: The city released information on road closures or delays that impact Chapel Drive and 53rd Street between Plymouth Drive and Country Club Drive. Click here to read the story.