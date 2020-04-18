Morning Briefing: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Did you enjoy yesterday’s weather? Let’s hope so because it’s going to cool off a little today. The forecast shows a high of 56, low of 44 and 40% chance of evening showers. Winds will be out of the southwest at 7 mph and humidity will be 77%.
Classic car show canceled: The Philomath Classic Car Show has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, organizer Adrian Ferbrache said Thursday morning. “It took us a couple of weeks to decide on this,” Ferbrache said. “With the parameters we have to work with, there’s not enough time to put this together.” Click here to read the story.
Stick figures: When Philomath photographer David Paul Bayles discovered his 6-year-old grandson making up stories to go with tree torsos lining the back side of Bayles’ studio, an idea was born. Six months later, after reading about cooped-up children needing creative diversions, Bayles acted on the idea. Click here to read the story.
Farmers’ markets: The Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets open at 9 a.m. Saturday and there will be a lot fewer social frills and a lot more social distancing than in the past. “When you think of a farmers’ market, you think of this really bustling place,” said Kelly Crane, director of the Oregon Farmers Markets Association. “They have a responsibility to continue feeding their communities, but they also have a responsibility to keep everyone safe.” Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Baseball coach Levi Webber was excited about his pitching prospects this spring. Things were shaping up for the Warriors to have a fairly strong rotation. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to catch the latest sports blog.
In case you missed it: Long-running gun shop in Philomath closes. ... Frolic & Rodeo moving forward with summer plans — for now. ... City Council, school district agree on tennis courts. ... Death notice for Karen L. Zimmerman. ... Public Safety report. ... Weather and river levels. ... Warriors Today sports blog on swimming rules.
