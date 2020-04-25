Morning Briefing: Saturday, April 25, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls an 80% chance of morning rain with a daytime high of 68 and nighttime low of 39. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 9 mph and the humidity at 83%.
Distance learning: Principals at Clemens Primary, Philomath Elementary, Blodgett Elementary, Philomath Middle and Philomath High along with the Kings Valley Charter executive director weigh in on how distance learning efforts have gone in the first days. Click here to read the story.
Summer school: Once the Philomath School District is able to put the 2019-20 academic year in its rear-view mirror, officials hope to be able to bring back a degree of normalcy during the summer months. In addition to the latest involving summer school plans, read about some other things that happened at the most recent school board meeting. Click here to read the story.
KVCS program: Kings Valley Charter School places great importance on learning-by-doing and in the near future, the the 200-plus students on the rural campus will experience a new level of hands-on learning with a long-awaited expansion of the school’s agriculture and natural resource-based classes. The project includes the construction of a pole barn. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: The free school lunches that are distributed Monday through Friday at Clemens Primary School have been very popular with an average of 275 distributes each day. Click here to read Brad’s blog.
Warriors Today: The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board plans to meet on May 4 and we just might have a more clear picture of what could happen in the future amid this coronavirus pandemic. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
Music in the Park: The city of Philomath’s Music in the Park summer series will get a later-than-usual start with the first concert on the schedule canceled. Click here to read the story.
On the dean’s list: Philomath High School graduate Rhiannon Gudge earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall semester as Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College. Gudge, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2019, had a 3.94 grade-point average. To make the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA is required of first-year students and sophomores, and a 3.667 is required of juniors and seniors. Also, a student must have been enrolled in 14 credits of letter-graded work, excluding courses taken on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory basis.
Job losses: The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in at least 9,200 job losses so far in the mid-Willamette Valley, and unemployment claims continue to be processed for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Editor’s column on Philomath Public Works and recent awards. ... Warriors Today sports blog on all-decade teams. ... Benton County seeking federal funds amid pandemic. ... From the Past. ... Weather and river levels. ... Public Safety. ... Pastor Aaron de Neui’s religion column. ... Taraleen Elliott’s Self-Preservation column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!