Morning Briefing: Saturday, April 25, 2020

KVCS program: Kings Valley Charter School places great importance on learning-by-doing and in the near future, the the 200-plus students on the rural campus will experience a new level of hands-on learning with a long-awaited expansion of the school’s agriculture and natural resource-based classes. The project includes the construction of a pole barn. Click here to read the story.

Brad’s Blog: The free school lunches that are distributed Monday through Friday at Clemens Primary School have been very popular with an average of 275 distributes each day. Click here to read Brad’s blog.

Warriors Today: The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board plans to meet on May 4 and we just might have a more clear picture of what could happen in the future amid this coronavirus pandemic. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.