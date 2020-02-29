Morning Briefing: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Showers with a high of 47 and low of 32 with a 60% chance of precipitation, winds out of the west at 7 mph and 78% humidity.
General Fund fee: The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee approved a recommendation to the City Council that the $10 General Fund fee established three years ago be reduced by 50% to $5 per month. Finance Director Joan Swanson delivered a favorable financial forecast that led to her conclusion that the fee could be reduced. Look for a complete story in the coming week.
Transient lodging tax: The Finance and Admin Committee also continued its discussion of establishing a transient lodging tax on visitors’ overnight stays. The committee plans to get through budget season while the city manager puts together more information that would ultimately go into a proposed ordinance. Look for a complete story on the TLT conversation in the coming week.
Herbicide application: The Philomath School District issued an alert that herbicide is scheduled to be applied to the baseball and softball fields today from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. You can find more info on the district’s website.
Smart kids: Oregon State University released its fall term honor roll and 43 students from Philomath are on it, including 12 with straight A’s. Here’s a link to the story.
Battle of the Books: On the subject of smart kids, the Battle of the Books competition is coming to Philomath today for middle school and high school teams. The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs into the afternoon hours. The students will be battling to qualify for state.
Other school events: The high school’s solo ensemble will perform today at Oregon State University; PHRED robotics is scheduled to be at a competition in Oregon City.
State wrestling: Philomath is sitting in 12th place in the boys tournament. Wrestlers still alive in the tournament include juniors Connar Kohn and Issiah Blackburn — both in the 195-pound division’s semifinals— and sophomore Blaise Pindell, who lost his first match but battled back to win two straight in the consolation bracket. In the girls tournament, sophomore Reynece Ryan lost her first match but came back for a victory in a consolation bout. Here's a story on Day 1 and wrestling is also the subject of this morning’s Warriors Today sports blog online now.
Interested in bees?: The Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association will be holding Bee School on March 7 at Corvallis Waldorf School (3855 NE Highway 20, Corvallis). Here’s a link to a brief with more information.
Today’s sports: The PHS wrestling team is at the state championships with Day 2 action scheduled for today at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Locally, the undefeated girls basketball team will host West Albany at 3 p.m. for a tuneup game for the state playoffs.
In case you missed it: Councilors approve Strategic Plan, launch Comp Plan update; photo gallery for middle school’s upcoming play; PHS players in state record books for girls hoops; this month’s religion column by Baha’i Faith’s Steve McGettigan; this month’s Self-Preservation column by Taraleen Elliott.
Save the date: March 6—Deadline to register for PYAC T-ball, softball and baseball. March 7—Summit Talent Show, 7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation. April 24-25—Philomath Community Library’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover Drop-Off/Pick-Up and Movie. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz.
