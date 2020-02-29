Morning Briefing: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Smart kids: Oregon State University released its fall term honor roll and 43 students from Philomath are on it, including 12 with straight A’s. Here’s a link to the story.

Battle of the Books: On the subject of smart kids, the Battle of the Books competition is coming to Philomath today for middle school and high school teams. The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs into the afternoon hours. The students will be battling to qualify for state.

Other school events: The high school’s solo ensemble will perform today at Oregon State University; PHRED robotics is scheduled to be at a competition in Oregon City.