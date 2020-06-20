Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The weather forecast for today’s graduation at Philomath High has turned wet. The latest forecast shows periods of rain from around 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today with a high of 68 and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Graduation parade: Philomath High graduates participated Thursday in a parade through town that brought out a lot of smiles for both the students and those who watched. Check out this collection of 99 photos from the parade. Click here to view the gallery.
Racial equity: The Philomath School District released a statement this week in response to the racial equity issue sweeping the nation. Here’s the discussion that took place at the June 15 school board meeting. Click here to read the story.
OSU graduation: Oregon State University’s graduating class included more than 7,000 students, including several from Philomath. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Philomath High baseball coach Levi Webber sent out an email Friday with two very exciting words: “Baseball is back!” Webber said the program plans to begin summer workouts beginning June 29. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
Museum opens: The Benton County Historical Society last week reopened the Philomath Museum by appointment only. The current exhibition "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman will be on display through Aug. 8. Click here to read the story.
Cleanup back on: The citywide recycling event that had been canceled this past spring was rescheduled for July 18, city officials announced. The cleanup represents an opportunity for city residents to clear space in their garage and get rid of broken, unwanted recyclable junk. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: The free lunch program at Clemens Primary School has proven to be a big success but when school ended, there was a significant drop-off. But lunches continue to be available at Clemens through the summer. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
In case you missed it: LBCC graduation includes 26 from Philomath and Blodgett. ... Warriors Today blog on PHS swim coach, pool supervisor job openings.
