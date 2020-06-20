Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 20, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The weather forecast for today’s graduation at Philomath High has turned wet. The latest forecast shows periods of rain from around 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today with a high of 68 and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Graduation parade: Philomath High graduates participated Thursday in a parade through town that brought out a lot of smiles for both the students and those who watched. Check out this collection of 99 photos from the parade. Click here to view the gallery.

Racial equity: The Philomath School District released a statement this week in response to the racial equity issue sweeping the nation. Here’s the discussion that took place at the June 15 school board meeting. Click here to read the story.