Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast shows cloudy skies this morning with partly cloudy this afternoon and a high of 72 with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies that will give way to occasional showers overnight with a low of 51.
Wine walk: The Philomath Uncorked Wine Walk that had been planned for July 25 has been canceled. The chamber director said many vendors and businesses wanted to participate but the restrictions seemed unmanageable. Click here to read the story.
Tennis courts: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new tennis courts at Philomath High School will occur today at 10 a.m. The public is invited and are asked to maintain social distancing.
Warriors Today: An organization called “Let Them Play in Oregon” has received more than 18,000 signatures for a petition to be delivered to Gov. Kate Brown. The group’s supporters want youth contact sports reopened in Oregon. Click here to read the most recent Warriors Today.
St. Clair graduates: Zach St. Clair was among the 8,628 graduates that were part of the University of Utah’s Class of 2020. Click here to read this item.
Death notice: John C. Rusk, 73, of Philomath, died June 25, 2020 at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
In case you missed it: Two Philomath residents challenged the City Council to take steps locally toward social change ... The city of Philomath finalized the purchase of property on Main and South 14th. ... Brad’s Blog on increased use at rodeo grounds. ... Warriors Today sports blog on fall sports. ... Self-Preservation column on strawberries. ... Clanking on the Keyboard column on graduation parade. ... Church column by Pastor Jim Hall. ... County strongly recommends wearing masks. ... Public Safety ... Weather/river levels.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!