Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows cloudy skies this morning with partly cloudy this afternoon and a high of 72 with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies that will give way to occasional showers overnight with a low of 51.

Wine walk: The Philomath Uncorked Wine Walk that had been planned for July 25 has been canceled. The chamber director said many vendors and businesses wanted to participate but the restrictions seemed unmanageable. Click here to read the story.

Tennis courts: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new tennis courts at Philomath High School will occur today at 10 a.m. The public is invited and are asked to maintain social distancing.