Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Weather: The rain showers are expected to continue today with a 60% chance of precipitation. The forecast shows a daytime high of 54, nighttime low of 43, winds out of the south at 10 mph and 87% humidity.
First responders: First responders at Philomath Fire & Rescue and the Philomath Police Department approach jobs with precautions in place but are still ready as always to help those in need. Click here to read the story.
Schools update: The Philomath School District’s teachers are about to connect with their students. It won’t be in the classroom but as part of an effort to reach out with supplemental instruction materials. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Harlem Globetrotter superstar Curly Neal died Thursday. Let’s just say he was an important part of my world back during childhood in the 1970s. To read today’s sports blog, to to PhilomathExpress.com.
Virus update: Linn County reported two more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 28 since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday, while Benton County continued to hold steady at six cases. Click here to read the story.
Recreation clarification: The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has issued a clarification regarding public access to trailheads in natural areas. Click here to read the story.
Death notice: Retired Air Force Sgt. Robert Dean Snyder, 87, former Philomath resident, died March 19, 2020, at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. No service is planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
In case you missed it: The county launched a new website, dedicated to coordinating donations and volunteers for the pandemic response. ... Oregon extended tax filing and payment deadlines. ... Friday’s Warriors Today sports blog on Philomath winning 2 special trophies this past academic year.
