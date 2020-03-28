Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 28, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The rain showers are expected to continue today with a 60% chance of precipitation. The forecast shows a daytime high of 54, nighttime low of 43, winds out of the south at 10 mph and 87% humidity.

First responders: First responders at Philomath Fire & Rescue and the Philomath Police Department approach jobs with precautions in place but are still ready as always to help those in need. Click here to read the story.

Schools update: The Philomath School District’s teachers are about to connect with their students. It won’t be in the classroom but as part of an effort to reach out with supplemental instruction materials. Click here to read the story.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}