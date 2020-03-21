Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Warriors Today: The latest news conference suggests that Oregonians not play soccer, basketball and other games or sports that involve body contact. Does this impact our spring sports athletes that are working on their own to try to stay in shape? To read the sports blog, go online to PhilomathExpress.com.

Meeting scheduled: The Philomath Finance & Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The agenda includes labor negotiations and employee salary schedule as well as a social service agency funding program discussion. A limited number of chairs will be available and for those interested in the meeting, the city encourages to watch via a video link or listen through a phone number. To listen to and view the meeting, go online to https://zoom.us/j/490144040. The meeting’s ID number is: 490 144 040. To listen through your phone, dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 490 144 040.