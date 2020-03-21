Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 21, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 63, low of 36, 10% chance of precipitation, winds out of the north at 5 mph and 65% humidity.
Philomath emergency: The Philomath City Council adopts a resolution Thursday night to declare a state of emergency — the first such action taken by the city since 2012. The declaration’s intent is to protect the health, welfare and safety of local residents. Click here to read the story.
Highway 34 crash: A 66-year-old Washington man was injured in a crash earlier this week that occurred on Highway 34 when his vehicle left the road and went down a 300-foot embankment. A 7-year-old child, who was not injured, climbed up the steep hill and flagged down help. Click here to read the story.
Stay home order?: Portland moved closer to ordering most residents to stay home, so as to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but Gov. Kate Brown is holding off on a statewide order. Click here to read the story.
You have free articles remaining.
Warriors Today: The latest news conference suggests that Oregonians not play soccer, basketball and other games or sports that involve body contact. Does this impact our spring sports athletes that are working on their own to try to stay in shape? To read the sports blog, go online to PhilomathExpress.com.
Meeting scheduled: The Philomath Finance & Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The agenda includes labor negotiations and employee salary schedule as well as a social service agency funding program discussion. A limited number of chairs will be available and for those interested in the meeting, the city encourages to watch via a video link or listen through a phone number. To listen to and view the meeting, go online to https://zoom.us/j/490144040. The meeting’s ID number is: 490 144 040. To listen through your phone, dial 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 490 144 040.
Arbor Day celebration: Public Works Operations Supervisor Garry Black announced yesterday that the city’s Arbor Day celebration has been canceled. The Arbor Day Foundation has suspended requirements for designated cities to hold those types of events with the coronavirus threat. Public Works in recent years has hosted an Arbor Day event with Philomath and Kings Valley schoolchildren planting trees that they would take home.
Grange in action: Marys River Grange has formed an emergency team to help the community deal with the coronavirus pandemic. As of yesterday, 17 had volunteered to assist. One idea that the group is pursuing is the creation of a telephone network to check in with at-risk individuals. For anyone interested in volunteering to help, go to the organization’s website at marysrivergrange.org to find contact information.
School supplies: A free school supply giveaway will run from 10 a.m.-noon in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot. Organizers ask that you take healthy precautions while gathering supplies.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today on spring sports. ... School closure extended to 6 weeks.