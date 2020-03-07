Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It’s going to be chilly the next few nights. Today’s forecast shows showers with a high of 48 and low of 30 with a 50% chance of precipitation, wind out of the southwest at 5 mph and 80% humidity.

Spring forward: It’s that time of year. Daylight savings begins at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Local coronavirus response: The Philomath School District is focused primarily on typical virus prevention measures as part of its response to the coronavirus threat. Click here for the story.

Playoff basketball: Philomath High’s girls and boys basketball teams open play in the state playoffs later today in the local gym with both teams coincidentally facing Phoenix. The girls tip-off at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. Fans will be charged admission only once. The winners advance to next week’s Class 4A state basketball tournament at Forest Grove. See this morning’s Warriors Today sports blog for more on today’s matchups.