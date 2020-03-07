Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It’s going to be chilly the next few nights. Today’s forecast shows showers with a high of 48 and low of 30 with a 50% chance of precipitation, wind out of the southwest at 5 mph and 80% humidity.
Spring forward: It’s that time of year. Daylight savings begins at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Local coronavirus response: The Philomath School District is focused primarily on typical virus prevention measures as part of its response to the coronavirus threat. Click here for the story.
Playoff basketball: Philomath High’s girls and boys basketball teams open play in the state playoffs later today in the local gym with both teams coincidentally facing Phoenix. The girls tip-off at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m. Fans will be charged admission only once. The winners advance to next week’s Class 4A state basketball tournament at Forest Grove. See this morning’s Warriors Today sports blog for more on today’s matchups.
Alert test today: A test of the Linn-Benton ALERT system will occur at 2 p.m. today, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All traditional land phone lines in the county’s 911 database will receive the message. Those who have registered other devices with the system will also receive the test message. Recipients will be given the option to confirm receipt of the message on each phone or device. For those who would like to sign up for the Linn-Benton Alert System, follow this link.
Summit’s talent show: The annual Summit Community Talent Show in the historic Summit Grange Hall opens the curtain at 7 p.m. today. Featuring performers of all ages, organizers describe the “old-timey show” as a “lively evening of creativity, songs, dance, tall tales, laughter and pride of Summit’s close-knit community.” The $5 admission benefits ongoing programs, events and outreach of the Summit Grange Hall. Click here for a story on today’s special event.
Frozen Jr.: Philomath Middle School’s play wraps up today at the PHS auditorium with two shows — a matinee at 1 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. Admission is $7. Click here for a story about the play.
Forestry Skills Day: Philomath High forestry students will be participating in a competition today at Sweet Home.
PYAC registration: The Philomath Youth Activities Club’s deadline to register for T-ball, softball or baseball occurred yesterday. However, if you didn’t get it in, they will still accept it on Monday.
Dance competition: The Shining Stars dance team will compete today at the “Dancing With the Colleens” event at Sheldon High in Eugene. Coach Lori Haslam said it’s possible the team may be back in time to perform its routine during one of the basketball games.
Health insurance: The governor’s office announced Thursday that most private Oregon insurers will waive the patients’ share in the cost of testing for coronavirus. Those include: BridgeSpan Health Co., Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Kaiser Permanente, Moda Health Plan, PacificSource Health Plans, Providence Health Plans, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and Samaritan Health Plans. Not yet participating are four of the state’s 10 largest insurers: United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna and Health Care Insurance Corp. Click here for a full story.
In case you missed it: PSD’s trimesters vs. semesters issue. ... Brad’s Blog on a couple of trails impacted by timber harvesting. ... LBCC’s hiring of a new president.
Save the date: March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.