Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Weather: You might be waking up to snow this morning based on the overnight temps that were expected and if so, more could be on the way tonight. The forecast shows a high of 46 and low of 27 with a 60% chance of rain/snow showers. Winds are predicted to be out of the southeast at 7 mph with 85% humidity.
Coronavirus impacts: Fears associated with the coronavirus pandemic escalated over a very long Thursday in the Mid-Willamette Valley and heavy impacts could be felt throughout the Philomath community. Click here to read the story.
City offices: The city of Philomath closed its office lobbies at City Hall and the police station late this week in response to an executive order issued last week by Gov. Kate Brown that was intended to slow the transmission of the coronavirus. Meetings identified as “non-essential” have been canceled. Click here to read the story.
Cancellations: Here is the list that I've compiled through Friday for cancellations and postponements related to the effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Police staffing: Losing three officers from his seven-officer patrol staff in recent months, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben needed to act fast and perhaps even depend on a little luck to bring in quality personnel. Rueben can breathe a bit easier these days with one recruit currently in the state police academy and two others who transferred in from other agencies. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Spring sports are on hiatus with the OSAA’s decision but I’m still going to write about the coaches’ preseason baseball poll. The Warriors are No. 10. The sports blog was scheduled to go live on the website earlier this morning so go to PhilomathExpress.com.
Brad’s Blog: Philomath PD has had a pretty good run of quality officer candidates at the state police academy. Click here to read the news blog.
Appreciation dinner: Philomath Fire & Rescue recently held its annual event when the board recognizes members. Award recipients included Chris Leonard (firefighter of the year), Dan Kearl (emergency medical services responder of the year), Jacob Bergstrom (resident volunteer of the year) and Lindsay Taylor (most inspirational and IAFF Local 4925 outstanding firefighter). Marty Theurer was recognized for longevity with his 25 years with the district. Andy Louden earned the Chief’s Award for his leadership with volunteers and helping with special projects.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.