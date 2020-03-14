Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: You might be waking up to snow this morning based on the overnight temps that were expected and if so, more could be on the way tonight. The forecast shows a high of 46 and low of 27 with a 60% chance of rain/snow showers. Winds are predicted to be out of the southeast at 7 mph with 85% humidity.

Coronavirus impacts: Fears associated with the coronavirus pandemic escalated over a very long Thursday in the Mid-Willamette Valley and heavy impacts could be felt throughout the Philomath community. Click here to read the story.