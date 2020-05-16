Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The Philomath forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain with a daytime high of 64 and overnight low of 49 with winds out of the southeast at 8 mph.

Frolic canceled: The rodeo arena will remain silent this summer. In the latest cancellation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo board on Thursday night felt it had no choice but to cancel this summer’s celebration. Click here to read the story.

Councilor terms: A city committee that has been studying councilor terms has recommended four-year staggered terms to replace the current system of two-year terms. The proposal involves a city charter change so it would need voter approval. A public hearing has been scheduled for next month. Click here to read the story.