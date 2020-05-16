Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The Philomath forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain with a daytime high of 64 and overnight low of 49 with winds out of the southeast at 8 mph.
Frolic canceled: The rodeo arena will remain silent this summer. In the latest cancellation related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo board on Thursday night felt it had no choice but to cancel this summer’s celebration. Click here to read the story.
Councilor terms: A city committee that has been studying councilor terms has recommended four-year staggered terms to replace the current system of two-year terms. The proposal involves a city charter change so it would need voter approval. A public hearing has been scheduled for next month. Click here to read the story.
No music this summer: The Philomath Park Advisory Board canceled this summer’s Music in the Park series because of restrictions associated with the pandemic. City Manager Chris Workman: “I think that’s a decision that’s already been made for us if we’re going to be restricted to groups of no more than 25 people coming." Click here for the story.
Death notice: Lillie May Hood, 81, of Philomath, died May 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
County reopening: Benton County is among 28 counties (later increased to 31) approved for Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday morning. Linn County is also among those approved to begin reopening Friday. Click here to read the story.
Highway fatality: 23-year-old Eugene man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 about 6 miles west of Eddyville. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded at 3:12 p.m. to a report of a crash on the highway at Elk City Road. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: The OSAA said the current moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction remains in place through May 25 regardless of a county’s reopening plans. The executive board plans to meet May 20 to review the latest info. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today sports blog on putting together all-decade teams. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Brian and Kellie McClelland’s interview on the “Joe Beaver Show Podcast.” ... Brad’s Blog on the Georgia-Pacific’s Toledo plant and one-week shutdown.
