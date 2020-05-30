Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast shows a 90% chance of rain with a high of 62 and low of 46 and winds out of the west northwest at 12 mph.

Warriors Today: A little fun with newspaper archive searches. I picked the names of 10 coaches or athletes at random and perform a search in Newspapers.com using their name plus Philomath. Click here to read today’s sports blog.

Brad’s Blog: The Oregon Department of Agriculture has provided masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to farm workers, including those working in our area. Green Gable Farms was among those picking up supplies this week at a distribution site. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.