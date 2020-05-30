Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows a 90% chance of rain with a high of 62 and low of 46 and winds out of the west northwest at 12 mph.
Warriors Today: A little fun with newspaper archive searches. I picked the names of 10 coaches or athletes at random and perform a search in Newspapers.com using their name plus Philomath. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
Brad’s Blog: The Oregon Department of Agriculture has provided masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to farm workers, including those working in our area. Green Gable Farms was among those picking up supplies this week at a distribution site. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Employment Department: Oregon lawmakers will get a new chance to question officials about the much-criticized performance of the Employment Department in handling a record number of claims during the shutdown of business activity in the coronavirus pandemic. The House Business and Labor Committee has scheduled a session from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, which will be livestreamed on the Oregon Legislature’s website. Click here to read the story.
Samaritan visitation: Samaritan Health Services has modified the temporary visitor restrictions in place due to coronavirus for all hospitals and facilities. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Loud music leads to arrest. ... Warriors Today on school facilities. ... Brad’s Blog on winery tasting rooms. ... Kenan Conner on dean’s list. ... Two Philomath organizations recipients of Corvallis funding program.
