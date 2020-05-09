Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The warm weather will continue with a daytime high of 84 under sunny skies. The overnight low is predicted to be 53. It looks like we have no rain in the forecast until Monday.

Warriors Today: Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that the state is moving toward a reopening on May 15. But things like sporting events can’t happen in front of large crowds through the end of September. What does it mean for Philomath High? To read the latest sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.

Siletz grants: Local organizations were among those that received grants from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for the second quarter. Click here to read the story.