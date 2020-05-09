Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 9, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The warm weather will continue with a daytime high of 84 under sunny skies. The overnight low is predicted to be 53. It looks like we have no rain in the forecast until Monday.
Warriors Today: Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that the state is moving toward a reopening on May 15. But things like sporting events can’t happen in front of large crowds through the end of September. What does it mean for Philomath High? To read the latest sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
Siletz grants: Local organizations were among those that received grants from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for the second quarter. Click here to read the story.
Maxtivity campaign: Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit, has launched an effort to distribute 100 art kits to 100 families. The kits — there are three types with drawing, painting and one for younger kids — are free for the families but the organization is hoping to bring in funding through donations to help pay for it. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: Oregon State University’s online Ecampus program has published a collection of resource guides to assist K-12 teachers, administrators and parents in helping students learn remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
In case you missed it: Governor’s three-phase approach to reopening. ... Benton County working on a plan. ... Emergency loan fund for small businesses in county. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Philomath’s “Elite Eight” trophies.
