Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 12, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Easter Sunday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and a daytime high of 65 and 0% chance of rain. The rest of the forecast shows a nighttime low of 37, winds out of the north northeast at 10 mph and 46% humidity.
Distance learning: Administrators and teachers have all of the plans in place, packets were distributed to youngsters and those that needed Chromebooks picked up loaners from the school district. Let the learning begin. Plus, graduating seniors focusing on the essentials. Click here to read distance learning efforts.
Friday night lights: Philomath High School has joined a movement to honor Class of 2020 students by turning on the football stadium’s lights on Friday’s at 8:20 p.m. (which is 20:20 in military time). Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read Sunday’s Warriors Today sports blog.
Brad’s Blog: A half-dozen or so people decided to cause problems during a city meeting this past Wednesday with annoying behavior and distracting effects such as flashing neon lights, the drawing of body parts and repeatedly raising their hands up and down (a function offered to ask a question during the meeting). As such, a password system is now in place. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Drive-in Easter: A drive-in Easter service organized by The Refuge and also including participation of Philomath Community Church and New Life Fellowship will begin at 11 a.m. in the Marys Peak True Value Hardware parking lot. The live outdoor worship event will include a sermon that can be listened to on car radios. Activity bags will be available for children (while supplies last). The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
Handmade masks: The Corvallis Clinic is asking the community to donate handmade masks after receiving a donation of filters from a local company. Hendrix Heating and Air Conditioning, the clinic announced Friday, has donated 4,000 mask filters to be used in donated masks. Click here to read the story.
Gas stations: The Office of State Fire Marshal is extending a temporary rules change that allows Oregon gas stations to provide self-service on a voluntary basis, in order to address shortages of workers experienced by gas retailers statewide. The rules change was first announced on March 28 with an expiration date of April 11. On Saturday, State Fire Marshal Jim Walker extended the deadline to April 25.
PPE supplies: The State of Oregon received a shipment of personal protective equipment from the U.S. Agency for International Development Saturday, replenishing the state’s stockpiles of critically needed N95 masks and other PPE.
In case you missed it: Column on crime at cemetery. ... City manager tries to find positive in pandemic. ... Feeding the fearless operation comes to Philomath. ... Warriors Today sports blog on track coach’s message. ... Philomath operation among BLM timber sale buyers. ... Public Safety with police log and fire calls. ... Sue Van Laere piece on ancestors and pandemics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!