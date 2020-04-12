Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Easter Sunday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and a daytime high of 65 and 0% chance of rain. The rest of the forecast shows a nighttime low of 37, winds out of the north northeast at 10 mph and 46% humidity.

Distance learning: Administrators and teachers have all of the plans in place, packets were distributed to youngsters and those that needed Chromebooks picked up loaners from the school district. Let the learning begin. Plus, graduating seniors focusing on the essentials. Click here to read distance learning efforts.

Friday night lights: Philomath High School has joined a movement to honor Class of 2020 students by turning on the football stadium’s lights on Friday’s at 8:20 p.m. (which is 20:20 in military time). Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read Sunday’s Warriors Today sports blog.