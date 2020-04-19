Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 19, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain, daytime high of 66 and overnight low of 41 with winds out of the east southeast at 6 mph and 68% humidity.
PYAC perseveres: The Philomath Youth Activities Club is trying to maneuver its way through the great coronavirus pandemic of 2020. It’s been more than a month now since PYAC closed its doors in response to implemented restrictions and closures. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Philomath High’s defense broke the school record this past season for least points allowed — betting the mark that had been set by the 2014-15 squad. To read today’s sports blog, head to PhilomathExpress.com.
Museum’s big day: The Benton County Historical Society sent out an email yesterday that Saturday would’ve been the big day for the opening of the Corvallis Museum. Of course, the virus pandemic forced everything to be put on hold. Organizers will plan a new grand opening date when restrictions are lifted.
City meetings: The city of Philomath does not have any public meetings on the schedule for this week. The next meeting will be April 29 with the city’s Budget Committee reconvenes to work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The next City Council meeting is May 11.
School board: The Philomath School Board will be meeting through videoconferencing on Monday. The agenda will include a distance learning update, so it’ll be interesting to hear how that’s going so far. An update on graduation will be shared and summer school will be another topic of conversation. Look for a post later today on PhilomathExpress.com for more on what to expect out of the meeting with a link to the agenda.
Death notice: Lili Y. Saul, 65, of Philomath, died April 17, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In case you missed it: Classic car show canceled. ... Photographer’s stick figures. ... Farmers’ markets in neighboring cities opened. ... Warriors Today sports blog on baseball team’s pitchers.
