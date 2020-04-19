Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 19, 2020

City meetings: The city of Philomath does not have any public meetings on the schedule for this week. The next meeting will be April 29 with the city’s Budget Committee reconvenes to work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The next City Council meeting is May 11.

School board: The Philomath School Board will be meeting through videoconferencing on Monday. The agenda will include a distance learning update, so it’ll be interesting to hear how that’s going so far. An update on graduation will be shared and summer school will be another topic of conversation. Look for a post later today on PhilomathExpress.com for more on what to expect out of the meeting with a link to the agenda.