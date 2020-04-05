Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Today's Photo: Philomath City Park's main playground located not far from the entrance sits unused on a quiet afternoon last week. Facilities such as playgrounds are closed based on the executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown.
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain, daytime high of 61 and nighttime low of 41, winds out of the north northeast at 8 mph and 76% humidity.
School district: The Philomath School District ramps up preparations to teach students online through the use of packets, online classes and the checking out of Chromebooks and continues to wait for direction from the Oregon Department of Education on what to do about seniors and graduation. Click here for the story.
Short season: Philomath High graduate Hannah Williams talks about the start to her college softball career at Pacific University, getting in 15 games before the coronavirus pandemic led to the season’s cancellation. Click here to read the story.
Chat with the Mayor: The city of Philomath announced that it will host a “Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann” at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom, a popular videoconferencing app. Citizens will have an opportunity to talk with the mayor and City Manager Chris Workman about Philomath’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other city-related issues. To join the event in Zoom, use meeting ID 206-550-7670.
Kindergarten registration: The Philomath School District is now enrolling incoming kindergarteners for this fall at Clemens Primary School and Blodgett Elementary through online registration. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Oh how tough it is missing out on track and field season at Philomath High — for the athletes and coaches obviously, but also for the rest of us. In the words of coach Joe Fulton: “This is certainly their year to shine and it is probably the best girls team in the history of Philomath track and field.” Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
Latest on COVID-19: Oregon added four new deaths to its toll from the coronavirus outbreak. The four fatalities brought the state’s death toll to 26, according to Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. Click here to read the story.
Unemployment numbers: Nearly 9% of Oregon’s workforce has filed for unemployment in a two-week period due to the coronavirus and the mid-Willamette Valley has seen sharp job losses as well. Click here to read the story.
Use of masks: The federal government is now urging Americans to cover their faces in public with face coverings when leaving the house (medical-grade masks should be reserved for health workers and others on the front lines) and especially in places like grocery stores and pharmacies. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today sports blog on the latest out of the OSAA on spring sports. ... Brad’s Blog on OSU’s Facebook Live concert series. ... Social distancing in Oregon appears to be working.
