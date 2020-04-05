Morning Briefing: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Chat with the Mayor: The city of Philomath announced that it will host a “Community Chat with Mayor Eric Niemann” at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom, a popular videoconferencing app. Citizens will have an opportunity to talk with the mayor and City Manager Chris Workman about Philomath’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other city-related issues. To join the event in Zoom, use meeting ID 206-550-7670.

Kindergarten registration: The Philomath School District is now enrolling incoming kindergarteners for this fall at Clemens Primary School and Blodgett Elementary through online registration. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: Oh how tough it is missing out on track and field season at Philomath High — for the athletes and coaches obviously, but also for the rest of us. In the words of coach Joe Fulton: “This is certainly their year to shine and it is probably the best girls team in the history of Philomath track and field.” Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.