Morning Briefing: Sunday, July 5, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Sunday’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a high of 74 and wind out of the northwest at 11 mph. Tonight, a low of 49 under mostly clear skies.

Outdoor seating: A number of Philomath restaurants, bars and wineries are trying to utilize their space to the fullest extent possible amid state-imposed reopening restrictions by expanding their seating capacity into outside areas. Click here to read this story.

Frolic fireworks: The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s annual fireworks show will light up the sky on Friday, July 10. The rodeo grounds will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk, sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Click here for the full story.