Morning Briefing: Sunday, July 5, 2020

Morning Briefing: Sunday, July 5, 2020

Lupe's Community Garden

Lupe's Community Garden under blue skies on Thursday.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Sunday’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a high of 74 and wind out of the northwest at 11 mph. Tonight, a low of 49 under mostly clear skies.

Outdoor seating: A number of Philomath restaurants, bars and wineries are trying to utilize their space to the fullest extent possible amid state-imposed reopening restrictions by expanding their seating capacity into outside areas. Click here to read this story.

Frolic fireworks: The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s annual fireworks show will light up the sky on Friday, July 10. The rodeo grounds will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk, sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Click here for the full story.

Warriors Today: The OSAA’s executive board met this week and among the discussion points was a proposal to swap fall and spring sports seasons — an idea that’s been discussed at all levels around the country. Click here to read Warriors Today.

Death notice: Andrew C. Tetrick, 58, of Philomath, died July 1, 2020, at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

In case you missed it: Clanking on the Keyboard column on the new tennis courts. ... All-decade softball team. ... Warriors Today blog on football schedule. ... Davie Jones earns college degree.

