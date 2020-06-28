Morning Briefing: Sunday, June 28, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours with a high of 68 and winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 50. The weather over the next several days looks like it should be fairly dry with temps in the 70s.
Philomath superintendent: A health issue has forced Buzz Brazeau to resign as Philomath’s school superintendent and the Philomath School Board is busy looking for someone to lead the district through the district’s reopening this fall. Click here to read the story.
Photo gallery: Community members, tennis enthusiasts and various leaders from the school district and school board came together Saturday for a ribbon-cutting of the new tennis courts. Click here to view a photo gallery.
Warriors Today: Saturday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new tennis courts in Philomath sparked renewed interest in the sport within me — not just to cover as a newspaper reporter but to actually take up the game again. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
COVID-19: Oregon saw its largest surge of COVID-19 in more than a week with Saturday’s report of 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases. The state reported one death. In Benton County, two new cases for a total of 82. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Wine walk canceled. ... Warriors Today: ‘Let Them Play’ ... St. Clair graduates. ... Death notice: John Rusk.
