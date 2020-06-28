Morning Briefing: Sunday, June 28, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours with a high of 68 and winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 50. The weather over the next several days looks like it should be fairly dry with temps in the 70s.

Philomath superintendent: A health issue has forced Buzz Brazeau to resign as Philomath’s school superintendent and the Philomath School Board is busy looking for someone to lead the district through the district’s reopening this fall. Click here to read the story.

Photo gallery: Community members, tennis enthusiasts and various leaders from the school district and school board came together Saturday for a ribbon-cutting of the new tennis courts. Click here to view a photo gallery.