Morning Briefing: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with high of 52, low of 29 and 10% chance of precipitation. The winds will be out of the northeast at 4 mph and the humidity at 76%.

PHS girls roll: The Philomath High girls took care of Phoenix in the first round of the state playoffs Saturday with a 66-41 victory. Sage Kramer scored 35 points in the victory and Mia Rust threw in 15. The Warriors will next play Cottage Grove in the 4A quarterfinals Thursday at Forest Grove. Click here to read the story.