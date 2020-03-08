Morning Briefing: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Partly cloudy skies with high of 52, low of 29 and 10% chance of precipitation. The winds will be out of the northeast at 4 mph and the humidity at 76%.
PHS girls roll: The Philomath High girls took care of Phoenix in the first round of the state playoffs Saturday with a 66-41 victory. Sage Kramer scored 35 points in the victory and Mia Rust threw in 15. The Warriors will next play Cottage Grove in the 4A quarterfinals Thursday at Forest Grove. Click here to read the story.
PHS boys move on: The Warriors’ boys also move on to the state tournament after eliminating Phoenix, 48-45, in a Saturday night game that went down to the wire. The PHS defense came up big in this one. Freshman Ty May scored 16 points and Michael Lundy had 11. Philomath will play Thursday night in the quarterfinals against Klamath Union. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Did the long stretch without any games impact Philomath’s boys basketball team Saturday night? The head coach would’ve liked to have scheduled a game but couldn’t find an opponent. It doesn’t matter now as the boys (and the girls) are both headed to the state tournament. Check for Warriors Today online this morning at PhilomathExpress.com.
Eventful arrest: A 34-year-old Lebanon man pulled over late Tuesday night near Blodgett for a traffic violation reportedly fought sheriff’s deputies, fled the scene on foot and wasn’t found until the following morning. Click here for the story.
Yesterday’s scores: Girls basketball—Philomath 66, Phoenix 41. Boys basketball—Philomath 48, Phoenix 45. Dance—Sheldon Competition: 1st, Philomath, 78.43.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.