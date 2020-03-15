Morning Briefing: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The overnight low looked like it was going to be a few degrees under 30 but it should get warmer during the day. The forecast calls for a high of 48, low tonight of 28 and a 10% chance of precipitation, winds out of the north northeast at 10 mph and 64% humidity.
Girls basketball: Philomath High remained in the No. 1 in statewide rankings all season, beat some of the top competition in 4A and rolled through to an unbeaten record in the conference. But the Warriors wanted to show the rest of the state what they could do on a basketball court. Click here to read this story.
Boys basketball: The Warriors came away from the canceled state tournament with an empty feeling. The team had surprised a few with a 20-4 record and No. 2 seed and looked forward to battling against 4A’s best at Forest Grove. The team worked through its challenge and focused on putting it all together at the right time. Well, you know what happened next. Click here to read this story.
Shining Stars: The Philomath High dance and drill team came away from a competition in Sheldon with its best performance of the season. That same evening, the squad performed to an appreciative crowd during halftime of a ballgame. As it turned out, those would be their last public performances of the season. Coach Lori Haslam opens up about her feelings on this year’s team and reacts to the cancellation of the state championships. Click here to read this story.
Cancellations and postponements: A list of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements can be found on our website. If you have any to add, please get in touch with me at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Click here to view the list.
Death notice: Carol Bernice Smith, 83, of Philomath, died March 10, 2020, at her home. A visitation is planned for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Click here to share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Warriors Today: Philomath High’s softball team was ranked No. 7 in the coaches’ preseason poll as published a few days ago on OSAAtoday. Now, coaches, athletes, parents and fans just hope the season will be played. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find today’s sports blog.
Benton Habitat: This past weekend, Benton Habitat for Humanity canceled its build activities at the Woodlands, the organization’s development on North Ninth Street in Philomath. Executive Director Karen Rockwell send out an update over the weekend that all volunteer group activities at the Woodlands and the ReStore are suspended. However, she added that the Woodlands new home site can operate with core volunteers, as long as there are less than 10 at a time, and ReStore will remain open with anti-cornavirus spread measures implemented. Also, the popular Home Builder Breakfast on April 2 has been canceled.
Church services online: Be sure to check your preferred church’s website for information on viewing services online. College United Methodist Church, Peace Lutheran Church, Living Faith Community Church and New Life Fellowship are known to have online services in some way.
In case you missed it: City of Philomath closes office lobbies, cancels meetings. ... Baseball team ranked No. 10 in coaches’ preseason poll.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.