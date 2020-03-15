Morning Briefing: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The overnight low looked like it was going to be a few degrees under 30 but it should get warmer during the day. The forecast calls for a high of 48, low tonight of 28 and a 10% chance of precipitation, winds out of the north northeast at 10 mph and 64% humidity.

Girls basketball: Philomath High remained in the No. 1 in statewide rankings all season, beat some of the top competition in 4A and rolled through to an unbeaten record in the conference. But the Warriors wanted to show the rest of the state what they could do on a basketball court. Click here to read this story.