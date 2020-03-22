Morning Briefing: Sunday, March 22, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: This could be our last sunny day for a while. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 and low of 40 with a 10% chance of rain, winds out of the south southwest at 8 mph and 68% humidity. Rain appears to be moving in beginning Monday and lasting at least through Wednesday.
Sewer line easement: The city of Philomath and the Philomath School District work out a plan for a sewer line to be installed on the north side of Chapel Drive adjacent to Downing Forest. Click here to read all about it.
Two new cases in county: Two more Benton County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, the county Health Department reported on Saturday. Both are between 40 and 50 years old, one male and one female. Click here to read the story.
Philomath Connection bus: The Philomath Connection bus, which runs between Philomath and Corvallis has announced that it will stop charging fares effective immediately. There are some precautions. Click here to read the story.
PPE donations needed: The Corvallis Clinic, which operates Philomath Family Medicine, is asking for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE, which is in short supply due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Joe Fulton had opposed earlier versions of the city’s sewer line project plans but now he’s fine with it. What’s going to happen with the cross-country trail? Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the Warriors Today sports blog.
Death notice: Larry Spann, 74, of Florence, who worked in the timber industry in the Philomath-Corvallis area for most of his life and had lived in Alsea, died March 16. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home is handling arrangements.