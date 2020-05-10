Morning Briefing: Sunday, May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a daytime high of 80, overnight low of 51 and a 10% chance of rain.

Alternative school: Philomath Academy is coming to campus. Although an alternative education program has existed at PHS for years, the district has taken the effort to the next level with the establishment of an alternative school. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: Sports fans just can’t catch a break this summer with the Corvallis Knights announcing Friday that the season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights are a popular summer activity and have always maintained a visible presence in Philomath. To read today’s sports blog, head to PhilomathExpress.com.