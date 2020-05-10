Morning Briefing: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a daytime high of 80, overnight low of 51 and a 10% chance of rain.
Alternative school: Philomath Academy is coming to campus. Although an alternative education program has existed at PHS for years, the district has taken the effort to the next level with the establishment of an alternative school. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Sports fans just can’t catch a break this summer with the Corvallis Knights announcing Friday that the season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights are a popular summer activity and have always maintained a visible presence in Philomath. To read today’s sports blog, head to PhilomathExpress.com.
Coronavirus coverage: Here’s a closer look at Gov. Kate Brown's guidelines to re-open Oregon, including details on the situation involving restaurants and bars and that they must close by 10 p.m. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: Sure, some of the titles in the library might be a little dated but those sure were great titles back when my generation was soaking up knowledge. Click here to read Brad’s latest blog.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today sports blog on the governor’s announcement of no large gatherings through the end of September and how it could impact PHS sports. ... Local organizations were among those that received grants from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund. ... Maxtivity, a Philomath-based nonprofit, has launched an effort to distribute 100 art kits to 100 families. ... Brad’s Blog on a Philomath first grader and a message for his teacher.
