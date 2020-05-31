Morning Briefing: Sunday, May 31, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast shows a high of 67 with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain and winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight’s low is predicted as 44.
Brad’s Blog: Fran and Carroll Gerding celebrated 71 years together on Saturday with a special event that reflects on what’s going on in the world right now. Family and friends kept their distance in celebration of their anniversary but did it safely with a parade past their Philomath home. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Warriors Today: High schools around Oregon are looking at ways to get their athletic programs going again. Philomath will wait until after graduation but there are some schools making plans (it all depends on the timing of your last official day of school) to get back on the field in the coming days, including Crook County. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
Home projects: The coronavirus pandemic has fueled an uptick in do-it-yourself projects at home. In this story from our sister newspaper in Corvallis, Shonnard’s is among those profiled on how how things have been going for the business located just east of Philomath. Click here to read the story.
Unemployment hearing: Oregon lawmakers urge Employment Department officials to reach out directly to some of the tens of thousands of unemployed workers who have been unable to connect via telephone or online as claims mount during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the story.
In the photo: That's Aaron Rutledge doing volunteer work at the Philomath Post Office on Saturday morning. A group from the Living Faith Community Church spruced up the grounds.
In case you missed it: Samaritan Health Services modifies visitor restrictions. ... Warriors Today sports blog on fun with newspaper searches. ... Brad’s Blog on the free farm clinic hosted each month at Marys River Grange.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!