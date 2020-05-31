Morning Briefing: Sunday, May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows a high of 67 with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain and winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight’s low is predicted as 44.

Brad’s Blog: Fran and Carroll Gerding celebrated 71 years together on Saturday with a special event that reflects on what’s going on in the world right now. Family and friends kept their distance in celebration of their anniversary but did it safely with a parade past their Philomath home. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.