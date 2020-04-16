Morning Briefing: Thursday, April 16, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a daytime high of 71, overnight low of 39 and 0% chance of rain. Winds will be out of the northeast at 13 mph and the humidity will be at 41%.
Clanking on the Keyboard: A long-running business in Philomath closed its doors this past weekend. But don’t get the wrong idea. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t run Wes Strobel’s Philomath Gun Shop out of business. In fact, sales have been pretty good over the past few months. No, the veteran gunsmith at age 64 is ready to retire. Click here to read the editor’s column on the gun shop.
Brad’s Blog: The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo is currently moving forward with plans to hold a rodeo this summer. But if social distancing restrictions aren’t lifted by the end of May, the annual celebration may end up looking a lot different than what folks are used to. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Tennis courts IGA: The Philomath City Council and the Philomath School District have put their stamps of approval on a facility-use agreement for the new tennis courts. Click here to read the story.
Death notice: Karen Lee Zimmerman, 74, of Philomath, died April 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Public Safety: A guy sleeping in a pickup, vehicle break-ins and plenty of fire calls are included in this week’s logs. Click here to read Public Safety.
Weather and Marys River Levels: The forecast looks pretty good. Check it out with this online version of our weather, along with the river level reports and forecast. Click here to read the report.
Warriors Today: The national organization that oversees high school athletics made some rule clarifications involving swimming, including details on the definition of the “end wall.” To read the sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
Busted bar?: The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has suspended the license of a southern Oregon bar that officials say violated restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. Cave Junction’s Sportsman Tavern is the first Oregon establishment to have its license suspended for allegedly defying an executive order that bans on-premise food or drink consumption. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: The City Council meets to talk salaries. ... New water treatment plant in engineering phase. ... Marys River Gleaners among nonprofits receiving grant. ... Death notice for Diane M. Tanner. ... LBCC releases its winter honor roll.
