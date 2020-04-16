Morning Briefing: Thursday, April 16, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a daytime high of 71, overnight low of 39 and 0% chance of rain. Winds will be out of the northeast at 13 mph and the humidity will be at 41%.

Clanking on the Keyboard: A long-running business in Philomath closed its doors this past weekend. But don’t get the wrong idea. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t run Wes Strobel’s Philomath Gun Shop out of business. In fact, sales have been pretty good over the past few months. No, the veteran gunsmith at age 64 is ready to retire. Click here to read the editor’s column on the gun shop.