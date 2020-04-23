Morning Briefing: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a daytime high of 65 and nighttime low of 47 with a 10% chance of rain, wind out of the west northwest at 7 mph and 70% humidity.
Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath Public Works employees have been receiving quite the recognition lately with water treatment plant operator Dennis Lewis, arborist Lige Weedman and supervisor Garry Black all receiving awards. Plus other tidbits about the City Council’s working relationship, seniors in the spotlight, the community garden, grangers at work, a new business venture and a grant to Fire & Rescue. Click here to read the editor’s column.
From the Past: A local feud going on in 1895. ... Philomath High’s basketball season in 1920. ... The Rebekahs anniversary in 1945. ... Kindergarten approved in 1970. ... And a photo from 10 years ago of a plant growing through the wall at PHS. Click here to read From the Past.
Warriors Today: It’s not easy coming up with sports content these days because of no game coverage. Seems like a good time to do hours and hours of research to try to come up with all-decade teams. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
County commissioners: Benton County is preparing to make its first formal request for federal funds to offset the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Meeting by videoconference, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve a notice of intent to seek $58,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to cover virus-related expenses incurred or anticipated by law enforcement. Click here to read the story.
Today’s public meetings: The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 10 a.m. today through videoconferencing to discuss the Emergency Operations Center. For those interested, the county livestreams public meetings on its Facebook page (facebook.com/BentonCoGov).
Week’s weather and river levels: After the rain on Wednesday, it looks like dry weather returns for the most part until Monday morning. River levels are looking to be in the 3- to 4-foot range. Click here for the report.
Public Safety: Stolen hair products, a gas drive-off, “Dexter” the dog and a handful of arrests are included in the Police Log. In the list of fire calls, the agency did respond to one fire during the past week, extinguishing an electrical panel fire on a power pole near a residence on Beaver Creek Road. Click here to read the Public Safety report.
Habitat for Humanity: Benton Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Karen Rockwell said in an email Wednesday that an anonymous donation of $20,000 came in last week and the same donor has committed to another substantial pledge in the coming weeks. The organization’s goal for April is to raise $30,000. Restrictions involving volunteers are in place, but Benton Habitat is working on its new Woodlands subdivision located on Quail Glenn Drive west of North 19th Street.
Religion column: This month’s church column comes from Pastor Aaron de Neui of Philomath Community Church: “Walking amongst the tombstones.” Click here to read Pastor de Neui’s piece.
Self-Preservation: Taraleen Elliott’s Self-Preservation column tries to sort through some of the advice that’s out there involving fresh produce and other food products. Click here to read Self-Preservation.
In case you missed it: Dax the delivery robot is on the streets of Philomath doing his part during the pandemic. ... A look at an all-decade team for Philomath High cross-country.
