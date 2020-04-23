Morning Briefing: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Warriors Today: It’s not easy coming up with sports content these days because of no game coverage. Seems like a good time to do hours and hours of research to try to come up with all-decade teams. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.

County commissioners: Benton County is preparing to make its first formal request for federal funds to offset the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Meeting by videoconference, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve a notice of intent to seek $58,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to cover virus-related expenses incurred or anticipated by law enforcement. Click here to read the story.

Today’s public meetings: The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 10 a.m. today through videoconferencing to discuss the Emergency Operations Center. For those interested, the county livestreams public meetings on its Facebook page (facebook.com/BentonCoGov).