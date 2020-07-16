Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows sunny skies with a high of 85 and winds out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, a low of 57 with clear to partly cloudy skies.
Frolic fireworks: In what was perhaps the largest gathering of people in the city since the COVID-19 outbreak began, hundreds of cars lined the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds at nightfall for the annual fireworks extravaganza. Click here to read the story. Click here to view a photo gallery.
Farmers’ market: Philomath Farmers’ Market organizers announced this week that the Sunday afternoon event will be extended for four more weeks. Click here to read this story.
Bruce the Moose: Bruce the Moose finally has a new home. The majestic stuffed animal, for many years the beloved mascot of the Horner Museum at Oregon State University, moved out of storage in Philomath and into the new Corvallis Museum. Click here to read the story.
OSU honor roll: Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its spring term scholastic honor roll, including 39 from Philomath. Click here to see the list.
Awards & Scholarships: Here’s a rundown of award winners as announced at the PHS convocation and scholarship recipients as listed in the Class of 2020’s graduation program. Click here to see the list.
Gratitude in abundance: Philomath Community Services board president Jean Goul shares her perspectives during these challenging times amid the pandemic. Her message: Philomath is sustaining us through this crisis. Click here to read her guest column.
From the Past: Cart accident in 1895. ... Scout camp in 1920. ... Purple Heart in 1945. ... Council news from 1970. ... Record fish caught in 1995. Click here to read From the Past.
In case you missed it: Brad’s Blog on OPB documentary. ... Return of sports to PHS. ... LUBA decision on Lepman challenge. ... Warriors Today on Vogler. ... Sally Beattie death notice. ... Pat Cirac death notice. ... Public Safety logs.
