Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast shows sunny skies with a high of 85 and winds out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight, a low of 57 with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Frolic fireworks: In what was perhaps the largest gathering of people in the city since the COVID-19 outbreak began, hundreds of cars lined the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds at nightfall for the annual fireworks extravaganza. Click here to read the story. Click here to view a photo gallery.

Farmers’ market: Philomath Farmers’ Market organizers announced this week that the Sunday afternoon event will be extended for four more weeks. Click here to read this story.