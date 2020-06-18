Morning Briefing: Thursday, June 18, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Back on the job: I had to take a week off but am now back at the keyboard to share news about our community. However, since I've been away for a while, today's AM Briefing is a little lengthy. Lots of news to share.

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunshine and clouds mixed with a daytime of 81 and winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight’s low will be 55 with a few clouds. If you’re looking ahead to Saturday’s graduation, the latest forecast is not as promising as it had previously appeared with a 40% chance of morning showers and high of 72 (it had previously been a high of around 83).

Special graduate: Joel Carrera will be among those receiving diplomas on Saturday at Philomath High School. A popular student on campus, his story is a positive one from when he first arrived in the local school system back in the fourth grade. Educators, friends and athletics helped him along the way. Click here to read the story.