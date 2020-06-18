Morning Briefing: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Back on the job: I had to take a week off but am now back at the keyboard to share news about our community. However, since I've been away for a while, today's AM Briefing is a little lengthy. Lots of news to share.
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunshine and clouds mixed with a daytime of 81 and winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. Tonight’s low will be 55 with a few clouds. If you’re looking ahead to Saturday’s graduation, the latest forecast is not as promising as it had previously appeared with a 40% chance of morning showers and high of 72 (it had previously been a high of around 83).
Special graduate: Joel Carrera will be among those receiving diplomas on Saturday at Philomath High School. A popular student on campus, his story is a positive one from when he first arrived in the local school system back in the fourth grade. Educators, friends and athletics helped him along the way. Click here to read the story.
Class of 2020: Philomath High School’s approach to its graduation ceremony has evolved over the past month from a possible drive-through scenario to six separate groups walking through to the finalized plan of staging two ceremonies. It all happens on Saturday. Click here to read the story.
Graduation parade: The community will have an opportunity to celebrate with Philomath High’s Class of 2020 this evening with a parade through a residential section of town. Click here to read the story.
Five valedictorians: Philomath High has five valedictorians this year — Bryce Beeton, Joelle Berger, Elliot Foley, Luke Haslam and Rivers Nuno. Click here to read about them.
SB1573 challenge: The Philomath City Council came out of an executive session at its June 6 meeting and voted to not pursue any further legal action in the fight against Senate Bill 1573, the state law that prohibits certain annexations from being submitted to the voters. At least, that’s the decision for now. Click here to read the story.
City’s meetings: Philomath’s city councilors plan to continue meeting through videoconferencing with no definitive date on when in-person gatherings will resume. Plus, everything else that happened at the meeting. Click here to read the story.
Burn to learn: Philomath firefighter recruits were part of a June 7 burn to learn exercise at a duplex off of Applegate Street. Click here to read the story. Click here to view a photo gallery.
Attempted murder: A Philomath man accused of trying to kill his father will be evaluated to determine whether he is mentally fit to proceed to trial, according to court paperwork. Click here to read the story.
All-decade boys basketball: Ben DeSaulnier and Cal Stueve head up the first team for a sport that has seen its share of success over the past decade. Click here to read the latest installment in the PHS all-decade series.
Fire & Rescue: Philomath Fire & Rescue responded twice on June 5 to reports of structure fires — one involving a storage barn at a Highway 34 address and another that destroyed an outbuilding on a property along Highway 20. Plus, a lawnmower went up in flames on Thursday in town. Click here to read the story.
Highway 20 crash: A June 9 three-car crash on Highway 20 west of Philomath sent eight people to the hospital, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Click here to read the story.
Academic honors: Philomath High School graduate Justin Johnson earned spots on the chancellor’s list and dean’s list at the University of Arkansas for the spring term. ... Philomath High School graduate Lindsay Schell earned a spot on the dean’s list at George Fox University for the spring semester. ... Kings Valley Charter School graduate Olivia Hazelton earned a spot on the dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University for the spring term.
Warriors Today: Colby Roe was to be the latest Philomath High football player to play in the annual Shrine All-Star Football Game but it’s been canceled. Click here to read today’s sports blog.
From the Past: Flouring mill news from 1895. ... Philomath grads at Oregon State Normal School in 1920. ... Legion baseball team vs. Camp Adair in 1945. ... Chamber’s board election results in 1970. ... Timber harvest in 1995. ... “Smokey” Joe Coletti at car show in 2005. ... Plus, a fair photo of a 12-year-old Marnie Lindevall and her steer, Thomas. Click here to read From the Past.
Fall classes: Oregon schools have been awaiting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education on how to conduct classes in the fall. That guidance was released last week and, for the most part, it leaves the decision on whether or not to open school doors up to individual districts. Click here to read the story.
Tax program: Although income tax filing deadlines have been extended to July 15 due to the pandemic, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will not reopen this year in Benton County. Click here to read this news brief.
Death notice: Thomas M. Silverthorn, 79, of Philomath, died June 14, 2020, at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Death notice: Steven E. Carpenter, 68, of Philomath, died June 9, 2020, at his home. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.
Death notice: Wanda Jean Barnes, 95, former Blodgett resident, died June 7, 2020, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. At her request, there will be no memorial service.
Weather/River: The forecast is looking pretty good for getting outside over this next week. Click here for weather and river report.
Public Safety: A compilation of police logs and fire calls. Click here to read the Public Safety report.
