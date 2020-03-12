Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows a high of 55, low of 31 and 10% chance of precipitation with winds out of the north northeast at 8 mph and 65% humidity.
No fans at state basketball: The Oregon School Activities Association announced late Wednesday night that beginning Thursday, state championship events will be played with no spectators. That includes the Class 4A boys and girls state basketball tournaments that are scheduled to get under way today at Forest Grove High School. Click here to read the story.
Library expansion: It’s time to start talking about an expansion or remodeling project at Philomath Community Library. That’s what the city’s finance director, Joan Swanson, told the Public Works Committee last week during a Capital Improvement Plan review. Click here to read the editor’s “Clanking on the Keyboard” column.
Coronavirus in Lebanon: COVID-19 is getting closer to home with two presumptive cases identified yesterday at the Edward C. Allsworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. Two men in their 80s tested positive for the virus. Click here to read the story.
Warrior Nation: This popular weekly sports feature includes The Week Ahead, Five Things, By the Numbers and In the Books. Click here to read Warrior Nation.
Now online: This coming week’s Community Calendar ... The Public Safety report with the police log and fire calls. ... The week’s weather report and Marys River levels. ... Scoreboard online with sports schedules, playoff pairings, PHS statistics and spring sports schedules.
Police staffing: The Philomath Police Department lost three officers in recent months — one to retirement and two others to other agencies. But Police Chief Ken Rueben has good news to report with two experienced officers coming in with a third currently at the state academy. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: No fans at the state basketball tournament. How very sad on so many levels. Read Warriors Today at PhilomathExpress.com.
Brad’s Blog: The Philomath Police Department has a history of quality candidates at the state police academy (no pressure to current candidate Blake Bowers). Click here to read the blog.
Public meeting: The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. today at City Hall. The meeting’s agenda includes discussion of Music in the Park bands, and updates on the structures located on the property donated to the city in memory of Paul Cochran, landscaping at Flossie Overman Discovery Park and repairs at the skate park located in Philomath City Park. Click here to see the agenda.
Community conversation: “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Lands” will be tonight at 6 at Marys River Grange Hall. Mariah Acton will be the facilitator. Admission to the event is free and it’s open to anyone. Click here for a story on the program.
Whale watching: The Spring Whale Watch Week event returns to the coast March 21-29 to celebrate the more than 25,000 gray whales expected to migrate north past Oregon over the next few months. Trained volunteers will be stationed 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each day at the top whale-watching sites on the coast. A map of the whale watching sites is available online.
In case you missed it: City Council retains Matthew Thomas. ... City softens approach to utility rate increases. ... Harris Bridge Vineyard’s Nathan Warren believes in a strong focus around community through his Conscious Community Theory. ... Warriors Today with a focus on the state boys basketball matchup between Philomath and Klamath Union. ... Brad’s Blog on high school students involved in civic duty. ... From the Past including politics in 1870 and Frolic princesses in 1970. ... Earl Newman’s coming exhibit at the museum.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.