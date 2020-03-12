Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police staffing: The Philomath Police Department lost three officers in recent months — one to retirement and two others to other agencies. But Police Chief Ken Rueben has good news to report with two experienced officers coming in with a third currently at the state academy. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: No fans at the state basketball tournament. How very sad on so many levels. Read Warriors Today at PhilomathExpress.com.

Brad’s Blog: The Philomath Police Department has a history of quality candidates at the state police academy (no pressure to current candidate Blake Bowers). Click here to read the blog.