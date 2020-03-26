Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It appears as though we might get a break from the rain today with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of precipitation. The forecast shows a daytime high of 53, nighttime low of 38, winds out of the southwest at 7 mph and 70% humidity.
City employee raises: The Finance and Administration Committee moved forward to the City Council labor agreements with the public works and police unions, and nonrepresented employees and management. Employee salary increases and cost-of-living raises that were negotiated before the pandemic hit are included. Click here to read the story.
Clanking on the Keyboard: The Philomath Police Department’s quality of services provided to the community have been under the microscope through an intense process that reviews professional standards of accountability, management and operations. Based on how Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben described the assessment, it seems clear that we have one of the best small-town departments in the state. Click here to read the editor’s column.
Religion column: Jeremy Lucke of Peace Lutheran Church pens this month’s religion column by examining the question, “Where does my help come from?” Click here to read the religion column.
Today’s Public Meetings: The Benton County commissioners are planning a 10 a.m. meeting to discuss policy direction for the Emergency Operations Center. Click here to see the agenda.
More cases in county: The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including six in the mid-valley, bringing the tally of Oregonians who have tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus to 266. Click here for the story.
Warriors Today: Philomath High’s girls basketball team will return a roster in 2020-21 with plenty of talent and potential from this season’s No. 1 squad. To read today’s sports blog, go online to PhilomathExpress.com.
In case you missed it: Wednesday’s Warriors Today sports blog on boys basketball. ... From the Past, including a report from the 1870 Republican Convention. ... County commissioners approve additional financing for building acquisition and health clinic construction. ... Death notice for Irene M. Anderton.
