Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It appears as though we might get a break from the rain today with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of precipitation. The forecast shows a daytime high of 53, nighttime low of 38, winds out of the southwest at 7 mph and 70% humidity.

City employee raises: The Finance and Administration Committee moved forward to the City Council labor agreements with the public works and police unions, and nonrepresented employees and management. Employee salary increases and cost-of-living raises that were negotiated before the pandemic hit are included. Click here to read the story.