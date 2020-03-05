Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It looks like it could turn out to be another nice day. Partly cloudy with high of 56, low of 38 and 10% chance of rain. Wind predicted at 9 mph out of the south southwest with 72% humidity.
Challenging conversations: Marys River Grange in Philomath brings back the Conversation Project series for a second year. On March 12, discussion on forest management will kick off the first of three such talks. Click here to read the story.
Lodging tax: You know those extra charges that you typically see these days added on to your hotel bill? In many cases, it’s what’s known as a transient lodging tax implemented by a city or county. Philomath is studying the possibility of establishing a TLT with the arrival of a new RV park on the horizon. The city manager believes it could bring in $40,000 to $50,000 annually. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: In the 15 years of Troy Woosley’s run as head coach, the Warriors have placed three wrestlers among the top four on only two occasions. It happened this season with Issiah Blackburn, Connar Kohn and Blaise Pindell. Can you name the other year? Check PhilomathExpress.com for this morning's Warriors Today sports blog.
Clanking on the Keyboard: The editor’s column leads off this week with a discussion on how the status of grandfathered-in code complicates the scope of Clemens Community Pool repairs. Click here to read the column.
Public meetings: The Philomath Public Works Committee will meet at 3 p.m. today at City Hall to talk about its Capital Improvement Plan. It looks like City Hall and the library are in need of expansions and remodeling. Click here for the public meetings post.
Education Guest Column: PES/Blodgett Principal Susan Halliday writes about how there is winning in education with acronyms. Click here to read the column.
Warrior Nation: This is a fun sports feature that includes the following: The Week Ahead, 5 Things, By the Numbers and In the Books. Click here to read the Warrior Nation feature.
Frozen Jr.: The middle school’s first play for the public will be staged at 7 p.m. today at the PHS auditorium. Admission is $7.
Starker Lecture Series: The annual Starker Lecture Series this year focuses on women who act as agents of change within the forestry and forestry products sectors and also in their communities. The first lecture occurred last week but it continues March 16 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center with “Women as Change Agents in Forestry” with Robin Wall Kimmerer of SUNY-Syracuse, who will speak on the integration of indigenous and Western knowledge into ecology and forestry; April 8 at the Peavy Forest Science Center with “Pyrocultural Forestry: Connecting People and Nature Through Fire” with Amanda Rau of the Nature Conservancy; and April 29, also at Peavy, with “The Road Less Traveled: How women in Forestry Can Save the World” with Edie Sonne Hall, founder of Three Trees Consulting. They all start at 5:30 p.m. and are preceded by a 30-minute reception. For more information, click here for the lecture series website. (https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures)
SRF fundraiser: Dine out between 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on March 11 at Vinwood Taphouse and you'll help raise money for Strengthening Rural Families. On that day, 20% of the cost of meals will be donated to the organization, however, you must present a flyer at the time of purchase. Click on this link for a flyer that you can print out.
Brad’s Blog: The local museum received a little love in a website article published by the Murdock Trust. Click this link and give it a read.
In case you missed it: General Fund fee recommended for 50% cut. ... From the Past includes 1870 item on young boy and a panther near Philomath. ... Middle School students to put on four shows for the public this week. ... Update on case involving Scott Jackson.
Save the date: March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.
— Philomath Express