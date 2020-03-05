Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Starker Lecture Series: The annual Starker Lecture Series this year focuses on women who act as agents of change within the forestry and forestry products sectors and also in their communities. The first lecture occurred last week but it continues March 16 at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center with “Women as Change Agents in Forestry” with Robin Wall Kimmerer of SUNY-Syracuse, who will speak on the integration of indigenous and Western knowledge into ecology and forestry; April 8 at the Peavy Forest Science Center with “Pyrocultural Forestry: Connecting People and Nature Through Fire” with Amanda Rau of the Nature Conservancy; and April 29, also at Peavy, with “The Road Less Traveled: How women in Forestry Can Save the World” with Edie Sonne Hall, founder of Three Trees Consulting. They all start at 5:30 p.m. and are preceded by a 30-minute reception. For more information, click here for the lecture series website. (https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/starker-lectures)