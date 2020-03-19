Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The pleasant weather will continue today with mostly sunny skies, a high this afternoon of 62 and a low tonight of 36. The chance of precipitation is 10%, winds out of the southeast at 6 mph and humidity at 71%. Enjoy it because several days of rain showers will apparently be moving in early next week.

Superintendent on extended school closure: In the aftermath of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to keep schools closed through April 28, Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau believes graduating seniors will not see any delays when it comes to earning their diplomas. Click here to read a story about the school district’s reaction to the extended closure.