Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The pleasant weather will continue today with mostly sunny skies, a high this afternoon of 62 and a low tonight of 36. The chance of precipitation is 10%, winds out of the southeast at 6 mph and humidity at 71%. Enjoy it because several days of rain showers will apparently be moving in early next week.
Superintendent on extended school closure: In the aftermath of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to keep schools closed through April 28, Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau believes graduating seniors will not see any delays when it comes to earning their diplomas. Click here to read a story about the school district’s reaction to the extended closure.
Today’s public meetings: The Philomath City Council will meet through teleconferencing at 7 p.m. Limited seating will be available at City Hall and the public can view or listen online. Click here to read the story and find links to the agenda.
Clanking on the Keyboard: One final look at very memorable girls and boys basketball seasons — one of the greatest four months in the history of the sport at Philomath High. Click here to read the editor’s column.
Now online: Weather and Marys River Levels report. ... Public Safety report with police log and fire calls. ... Scoreboard Online.
Warriors Today: The OSAA makes a few announcements after the executive board meets in relation to spring sports, including where the state track and field championships will be held (if held at all). To read the latest sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
Technical rescue: Philomath Fire & Rescue was part of a technical rescue operation that occurred Tuesday on Highway 34 (near milepost 50). Personnel rappelled down into a ravine for extrication. In the end, two people were rescued and transported to the hospital. Besides the local fire department, others taking part in the operation were Alsea Rural Fire, Corvallis Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Life Flight and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
In case you missed it: Benton County declares emergency in face of worldwide spread of the coronavirus. ... Daycares are not included in the governor office’s mandate on school closures. ... Warriors Today blog: Springs sports took another big hit with school closure extension. ... From the Past: Philomath College baseball in 1895, VFW Post organizes in 1945, Philomath fifth grader suspended for long hair in 1970.
“Grab and go” lunches: The Philomath School District will provide free “grab and go” lunches and breakfasts for the following morning for all students ages 18 and under daily through April 28 at Clemens Primary School from noon-1 p.m.