Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Wet weather continues with a 90% chance of rain in the forecast for today. The daytime high is predicted for 60, the overnight low at 43 and wind out of the south at 8 mph.

Warriors Today: PHS pitcher Brian McClelland and his mom, Kellie, were guests earlier this week on “The Joe Beaver Show Podcast.” Brian talked about working out in the absence of spring baseball, how his Uncle Joe Koller and Kevin Gunderson — pitchers on the 2006 OSU national championship team — have helped his development and what he expects next. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find the latest Warriors Today sports blog.

Brad’s Blog: Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Toledo will shut down its containerboard production plant on May 21, the Newport News Times reported. Most of the mill’s hourly staff, about 300 employees, will be off work. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.