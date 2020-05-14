Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Wet weather continues with a 90% chance of rain in the forecast for today. The daytime high is predicted for 60, the overnight low at 43 and wind out of the south at 8 mph.
Warriors Today: PHS pitcher Brian McClelland and his mom, Kellie, were guests earlier this week on “The Joe Beaver Show Podcast.” Brian talked about working out in the absence of spring baseball, how his Uncle Joe Koller and Kevin Gunderson — pitchers on the 2006 OSU national championship team — have helped his development and what he expects next. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find the latest Warriors Today sports blog.
Brad’s Blog: Georgia-Pacific’s plant in Toledo will shut down its containerboard production plant on May 21, the Newport News Times reported. Most of the mill’s hourly staff, about 300 employees, will be off work. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Clanking on the Keyboard: In an era when "fake news" is thrown my way on occasion, checking the facts is more important than ever when it comes to news gathering. Click here to read the editor's column.
City Column: Councilor Ruth Causey writes about how she's grateful on Mother's Day and the appreciation goes beyond just moms. Click here to read her guest column.
Today's Public Meetings: The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet via videoconferencing at 5 p.m. Thursday. Click here to read what's on the agenda.
Public Safety: This is the weekly rundown of police and fire calls. Click here to read the latest Public Safety report.
Weather and River Levels: Take a look at what the weather experts think will happen in the coming week along with the highs, lows and precipitation from the past week. Click here to see the weather/river levels.
Death notice: Bonnie Joan Norton, 89, a longtime Philomath and Blodgett resident, died May 10, 2020. Burial was planned to occur in the family plot at Kings Valley Cemetery. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
In case you missed it: All-decade girls soccer. ... From the Past. ... Warriors Today sports blog on basketball rules.
