Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Weather: The Philomath forecast for today calls for morning showers with the chance of precipitation at 40%, daytime high of 58 and overnight low of 42 with winds out of the west northwest at 12 mph. Looking ahead, it appears the rain will let up beginning Friday.
The Philomath Fallen: With Memorial Day coming up, the Philomath Express takes a look at the eight veterans with Philomath connections that were killed in action during wartime. Mayor Eric Niemann’s research on these veterans served as the inspiration behind this feature. Click here to read the story.
Banners for graduates: In this week’s column by editor Brad Fuqua, he takes a look at a group of parents that launched an effort to recognize Class of 2020 graduates with banners to go up on Main Street. Click here to read Clanking on the Keyboard.
All-decade football: In the latest installment of the all-decade sports teams, the Express takes a look at the top football players of the 2010s with complete first and second teams. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: In this morning’s sports blog, we offer answers from the school district as to why the baseball field’s lights stayed dark this past Friday. To read the Warriors Today blog, go online to PhilomathExpress.com.
School district’s finances: The Philomath School District’s director of finance and operations, Bill Mancuso, said he hears the question about 10 times a day: “How are we looking money-wise?” Mancuso tries to offer some insight into where the district is sitting. Plus, other news out of Monday night’s school board meeting. Click here to read the story.
Library column: Julia Engel, reference librarian, writes about what the Philomath Community Library has planned while dealing with the pandemic restrictions. Click here to read her column.
Guest viewpoint: Catherine Biscoe, who sits on the city’s budget committee, shares her views on the 2020-21 budget that was recently approved at the committee level and is headed toward a public hearing. Click here to read her guest viewpoint.
Letter to the Editor: Matthew Thomas, city council, offers an apology for how he voted on the councilor term limits issue. Click here to read the letter.
Brad’s Blog: About a month ago, I wrote about how the free meal distribution at Clemens Primary School had been attracting a lot of kids with an average of 275 served per day. At the time, principal Abby Couture said the goal was to get up to 300 or more. Well, the program reached its goal. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Other online items: Public safety logs for police and fire. ... Obituary for Lillie May Hood. ... Weather and river level numbers.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today sports blog on no American Legion baseball this summer. ... Philomath Connection rider restrictions. ... Another unfortunate fatality on Highway 20. ... Warriors Today sports blog on Sage Kramer and the Oregon Sports Awards.
