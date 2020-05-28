Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 and winds out of the north northwest at 10 mph. Tonight’s low is 53. Forecast looks the same for tomorrow before rain arrives on Saturday.
Warriors Today: Philomath High School’s baseball program has come up with a tentative plan for getting on the diamond this summer. Warriors coach Levi Webber has a plan that starts with a practice/intersquad model three or four days per week for four to five weeks. Click here to read Warriors Today.
Brad’s Blog: A national program that provides college financial assistance to children of highway workers who were killed or permanently disabled on the job has awarded a scholarship to a Philomath High graduate. Click here to read the story.
Unemployment numbers: Benton County’s unemployment rate surged to 10.2% in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures released Wednesday by the Oregon Employment Department. Click here to read the story.
Fire season: Oregon has to prepare for a possible second spike of COVID-19 in the fall, fight wildfires while not spreading the infection to crews, and do it with budgets slashed by the state's dire finances, lawmakers were told Wednesday. Click here to read the story.
Death notice: Michael R. Shope, 67, of Philomath, died May 26, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Share thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.
In case you missed it: Column on fewer cars, higher speeds. ... Run for City Council, mayor. ... County budget update. ... Haslam receives scholarship. ... Warriors Today on Levi Webber. ... From the Past. ... Weather and river levels. ... Letter to editor on budget. ... Public Safety logs.
