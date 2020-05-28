Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 28, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 and winds out of the north northwest at 10 mph. Tonight’s low is 53. Forecast looks the same for tomorrow before rain arrives on Saturday.

Warriors Today: Philomath High School’s baseball program has come up with a tentative plan for getting on the diamond this summer. Warriors coach Levi Webber has a plan that starts with a practice/intersquad model three or four days per week for four to five weeks. Click here to read Warriors Today.

Brad’s Blog: A national program that provides college financial assistance to children of highway workers who were killed or permanently disabled on the job has awarded a scholarship to a Philomath High graduate. Click here to read the story.