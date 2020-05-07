Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 7, 2020

From the Past: Road district reps in 1870, Philomath vs. Plymouth baseball in 1895 and lumber headed to England in 1920 highlight this week’s installment of the Philomath history column. Click here to read From the Past.

New publisher: The former publisher of the Eugene Register-Guard has been named the top executive of the newspaper group that includes the Philomath Express. Shanna S. Cannon will serve as Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, which includes the Express. Click here to read the story.

TP fairies: Toilet paper fairies make deliveries to 40 households in Philomath neighborhood in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All the TP sets were affixed with a drawing of a fairy and the “You’ve Been Rolled” slogan. Click here to read the story.