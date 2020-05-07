Morning Briefing: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It looks like today will be a good one with mostly sunny skies, a high of 73 and just a 10% chance of rain. Then it heats up into the 80s on Friday and Saturday.
Top doc: Gary Plant, a longtime family doctor in Madras, earned the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians’ Doctor of the Year award. Plant has roots in Philomath and his influences include three previous award winners from his hometown. Click here to read the story.
All-decade boys soccer: The 2010s included a lot of great boys soccer moments, including the state championship in 2012. Here’s a look at players chosen for the first- and second-teams on a PHS all-decade squad. Click here to read the story.
Education column: Teacher David Dunham writes about how he misses the daily hustle and noise at Philomath High School. Give this one a read. Click here to read Mr. Dunham’s guest column.
Warriors Today: The sports blog returns with some notes on approved wrestling rule changes. To read Warriors Today, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
Residential fires: Philomath Fire & Rescue last week responded to two fires within a 32-hour period and nearly made its way to a third in Alsea before canceled en route. Click here to read the story.
Commissioners race: Two Democrats and two Republicans will be running unopposed for their parties’ nomination in the May 19 primary, including Philomath resident John Sarna. Click here to read the story.
Public Safety: This week’s log includes a report on an April 25 crash not far from Bellfountain Road, theft of a laptop computer scheduled for delivery at a Philomath home and a slew of fire calls. Click here to read the police and fire call logs.
From the Past: Road district reps in 1870, Philomath vs. Plymouth baseball in 1895 and lumber headed to England in 1920 highlight this week’s installment of the Philomath history column. Click here to read From the Past.
New publisher: The former publisher of the Eugene Register-Guard has been named the top executive of the newspaper group that includes the Philomath Express. Shanna S. Cannon will serve as Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, which includes the Express. Click here to read the story.
TP fairies: Toilet paper fairies make deliveries to 40 households in Philomath neighborhood in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All the TP sets were affixed with a drawing of a fairy and the “You’ve Been Rolled” slogan. Click here to read the story.
Smelser sentenced: Kenneth A. Smelser, the Albany man accused of driving a car full of homemade bombs in what police believe was a plot to kill his estranged wife, was sentenced to three years’ probation and 30 days in jail. This case had strong Philomath connections. Click here to read the story.
Death notice: Betty Ann Harness, 73, a former Philomath resident who graduated from the local high school with the Class of 1965, died March 13, 2020, in Newport. A celebration of life will be held in Tidewater, Oregon in early summer.
Death notice: Patricia “Trish” Lear Dye, 75, of Dallas, a former Philomath resident, died April 19, 2020, in Dallas. A memorial is tentatively planned for June pending the removal of restrictions. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center handled arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.dallastribute.com.
Death notice: Norma Jeane Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, a former Philomath resident, died April 22, 2020, in Sublimity. A private family graveside was planned at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel handled arrangements.
Death notice: Thomas Grimm, 50, of Philomath, died April 28, 2020. No memorial services are planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
OSU academics: Oregon State released its honor roll and it shows 10 Philomath students carrying 4.0 grade-point averages and another 23 with 3.5-plus GPAs. Click here to read the story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!