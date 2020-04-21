Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a daytime high of 65, an overnight low of 48 and a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Winds are predicted to be out of the south southwest at 6 mph and the humidity at 69%.
Dax delivers: When the food arrived at the front porch Thursday afternoon at the Lafayette residence on College Street, the children had pretty big smiles on their faces. When you consider who was making the delivery, it’s easy to see why excitement surfaced in the moment. Dax was on the job. Click here to read the story.
All-decade cross-country: The Philomath Express is beginning a series of all-decade sports stories and we begin with boys and girls cross-country. Josh Seekatz, Hannah Hernandez, Mitchell Thomas, Annette Marinello and others are among those included on the first team. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: The OSAA executive committee met last week and topics of discussion included FAQs on virtual events and tryouts; moratorium week; pre-participation physical exams; and administrative fees for baseball and softball officials associations. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find the latest sports blog.
Reopening Oregon: By the week of May 4, Gov. Kate Brown could have a firm plan for reopening parts of Oregon’s economy, probably starting with rural counties. Brown held a conference call Monday afternoon with county commissioners throughout the state. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find the story.
In case you missed it: Friday nights puts a light on Class of 2020. ... Apply now for Rep. Rayfield’s legislative fellowship. ... Grieving families, funeral homes walk new ground in COVID-19 times.
