Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a daytime high of 65, an overnight low of 48 and a 10% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Winds are predicted to be out of the south southwest at 6 mph and the humidity at 69%.

Dax delivers: When the food arrived at the front porch Thursday afternoon at the Lafayette residence on College Street, the children had pretty big smiles on their faces. When you consider who was making the delivery, it’s easy to see why excitement surfaced in the moment. Dax was on the job. Click here to read the story.

All-decade cross-country: The Philomath Express is beginning a series of all-decade sports stories and we begin with boys and girls cross-country. Josh Seekatz, Hannah Hernandez, Mitchell Thomas, Annette Marinello and others are among those included on the first team. Click here to read the story.