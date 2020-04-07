Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It’s should be a nice day out there with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. The daytime high is predicted to be 62 with the nighttime low at 37. The chance of rain is 10% with winds out of the north northeast at 6 mph and 67% humidity.

Mayor’s talk: Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann expressed gratitude Monday night toward what he’s seen occurring in the city over the past few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. “We just need to stay together and keep taking care of each other.” Click here to read the story.

Digital church: Several Philomath churches have gone to online services amid the coronavirus pandemic and strong viewership numbers have been the result. Click here to read the story.