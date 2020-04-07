Morning Briefing: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It’s should be a nice day out there with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. The daytime high is predicted to be 62 with the nighttime low at 37. The chance of rain is 10% with winds out of the north northeast at 6 mph and 67% humidity.
Mayor’s talk: Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann expressed gratitude Monday night toward what he’s seen occurring in the city over the past few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. “We just need to stay together and keep taking care of each other.” Click here to read the story.
Digital church: Several Philomath churches have gone to online services amid the coronavirus pandemic and strong viewership numbers have been the result. Click here to read the story.
Scam alert: With the new coronavirus relief package recently signed into law, millions of Americans will receive economic impact payments. Philomath residents and businesses will not be spared from criminals who want to steal your money. Click here to read the story.
Track & field: Gold-medal track favorites Maggie Ross and Trevin Del Nero are trying to stay positive during a difficult spring. Both are seniors and would like to wear the Warrior colors one more time. Click here to read the story.
Today’s public meetings: The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday utilizing videoconferencing. Click here to see the meeting’s agenda.
Oregon hospitals: Oregon hospitals have yet to fill up with COVID-19 patients. The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 400 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected symptoms, including 82 patients on ventilators to assist their breathing. Click here to read the story.
Brad’s Blog: Local developments continue to move forward, including the Millpond Crossing housing project. City Manager Chris Workman said workers at the site are supposed to be following protocols on social distancing. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Death notice: Darwin Jay Hanning, 74, of Philomath, died April 3, 2020 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. No funeral services are planned at this time and interment will occur in the near future at Willamette National Cemetery near Portland. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
